A suspected cyber-attack targeting check-in and boarding systems has caused widespread disruption at multiple European airports, including Heathrow and Brussels. Experts are investigating the incident, with suspicions focused on Russian-linked groups. The attack on the MUSE software, used by airlines worldwide, resulted in numerous flight delays and cancellations, impacting thousands of passengers. The timing of the attack, following a Russian airspace violation, has amplified geopolitical tensions.

Yesterday, thousands of air passengers experienced significant disruption across multiple European airports due to a suspected cyber-attack targeting electronic check-in and boarding facilities. The attack, which crippled the software known as MUSE, used by airlines globally for automated processes, led to widespread delays and cancellations at major hubs including Heathrow , Brussels, Berlin, Dublin, and Cork.

The National Cyber Security Centre, the public-facing arm of GCHQ, has launched an investigation, with early suspicions pointing towards groups linked to Russia. This incident follows closely on the heels of Russian jets violating NATO airspace, adding to the heightened geopolitical tensions and fueling speculation about the potential motives behind the cyber offensive. The disruption to critical infrastructure, particularly airports, is seen by experts as a potential signal of broader strategic probing.\The primary target of the cyber-attack was MUSE software, a crucial component of airport operations, developed by Collins Aerospace, a US firm. The attack, described as 'very clever', caused significant issues with online check-in systems, particularly impacting Heathrow, Berlin, and Brussels. Brussels airport was particularly affected, with half of all scheduled flights being cancelled. Heathrow, one of Britain's busiest airports, faced numerous delays, affecting a large portion of its flights, leaving passengers stranded and frustrated. Expert and former Colonel Philip Ingram has noted the attack's characteristics align with potential Russian involvement, citing the timing of the cyber incident relative to the airspace violation and other provocative actions. The affected technology is used by airlines worldwide for automated check-ins and boarding. Collins Aerospace, through its parent company RTX, supplies critical military components, including Patriot anti-aircraft missile defence parts, which are supplied to Kyiv. RTX said they are actively working to resolve the issue and restore full functionality. Flight-monitoring websites reported significant delays at Dublin and other airports. The disruptions have left many passengers facing hours-long waits, with some even trapped on the tarmac.\The repercussions of the cyber-attack extended beyond mere inconvenience, causing widespread chaos and frustration among air travelers. At Heathrow alone, numerous flights were cancelled, and hundreds were delayed, some for extended periods. Videos and social media posts highlighted the frustration of passengers queuing for extended durations at check-in desks, or being stuck on grounded planes. Passengers were reportedly receiving little information, adding to the distress. The disruption also prompted significant operational adjustments across the affected airports. Brussels Airport, for example, implemented flight cancellations to manage the crisis. Although British Airways, which utilizes different software, was unaffected at Heathrow Terminal 5, the scale of delays at other terminals and airports underscored the severity of the attack. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to cyber threats and the potential for such attacks to generate extensive economic and social costs. The ongoing investigation and the efforts to restore full functionality highlight the importance of cybersecurity measures within the aviation sector





