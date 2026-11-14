Suspected Drones Over RAF Marham Trigger Sirens at US Bases in Norfolk

Emergency sirens rang at RAF Marham and RAF Lakenheath after suspected unauthorized drones were filmed near the bases, raising security concerns.

Suspected drones were filmed hovering near RAF Marham in Norfolk on Friday evening, triggering emergency sirens across multiple military installations and startling residents in the surrounding area. The footage, captured by locals, shows three aircraft with blinking white lights floating in a chevron formation near the base, which serves as the home for the F-35 Lightning stealth fighter jet. The incident occurred shortly after alarms sounded at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk and RAF Feltwell in neighboring Norfolk, following reports of unauthorized aerial activity.

Details of Drone Activity and Response

The US Air Force confirmed that the alarm at RAF Lakenheath was raised due to suspected unauthorized drones operating near the base. A spokesperson stated that USAF Security Forces personnel responded to the incident that evening. The military emphasized that no personnel, aircraft, or infrastructure were affected by the event. The base is home to the US Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing, which employs nearly 7,000 active-duty personnel. Residents near RAF Marham, where more than 3,600 service personnel and contractors work, reported hearing war sirens around 5.30pm on Friday.

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Escalation of Security Threats

This incident follows a pattern of heightened security at US bases in Britain due to recent threats. Just days prior, the US military evacuated at least a dozen aircraft from an RAF airbase after a threat from Iran emerged. Nine US Air Force refueling planes were scrambled from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, flying to bases in the UK, Germany, and Spain. RAF Mildenhall houses the 100th Air Refuelling Wing, the only permanent US refueling wing in Europe. Additionally, three V-22 Ospreys used by American special forces were withdrawn to RAF Lakenheath, where the sirens were heard on Friday evening.

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Political Fallout and Criticism

The incident has sparked political criticism regarding national security preparedness. Conservative MPs accused the Labour government of showing weakness in the face of Iranian threats. Alicia Kearns, the Tory shadow foreign minister, stated that Labour cannot ignore the risks Iran poses to national security. Mark Francois, a Tory defense spokesman, added that Britain's national security is under threat. A Prime Minister's spokesperson insisted that the protection of British bases remains a top priority. However, the opposition argues that words mean nothing without real action.

Context of Recent Incidents

The drone alerts follow similar security breaches at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire last month. Two men were charged in relation to an incident where three white vans approached the base at night. Police found petrol but no explosives during the search. Although Tehran denied any role, the US withdrew all its B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford the following month. Both RAF Marham and RAF Lakenheath had previously raised their security to Force Protection Condition Charlie, the second-highest threat level. The US Air Force urged anyone witnessing suspicious activity to report it to local authorities immediately.