Residents in Rochdale were evacuated following a suspected hot tub explosion on Bury Road in Bamford. Emergency crews declared the area safe after a gas blast shook nearby houses on Tuesday.

Residents on Bury Road in Bamford, Rochdale, were urgently evacuated following a suspected hot tub explosion that triggered a gas leak and shook nearby homes. Emergency services responded to reports of a gas explosion at a residential property shortly after 4.30pm on Tuesday 17 November, prompting immediate safety measures for the local community.

Emergency Response and Safety Measures

The Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service deployed three fire engines from Heywood and Rochdale fire stations, along with the Special Response Vehicle from Ashton-under-Lyne fire station, to the scene. These crews worked in close coordination with Cadent Gas, Greater Manchester Police, and the North West Ambulance service to secure the area and mitigate any further risks associated with the gas leak.

Also read Suspected Tornado Damages South West Rocks Homes on Mid North Coast

Witness Accounts of the Blast

Local residents described a violent event that caused significant alarm within the neighborhood. One resident living opposite Camberley Drive reported that debris was scattered across the road and that their house shook violently, describing the experience as very frightening. Another neighbor stated that their whole house shook while others reported hearing a loud bang, confirming the force of the blast.

Investigation Into the Cause

Initial reports and local accounts suggest that the explosion was caused by a malfunctioning hot tub. While specific technical details regarding the mechanism of the failure were not immediately released, the presence of debris and the nature of the gas incident point toward a domestic source. Authorities are treating the incident as a suspected gas explosion linked to this specific household appliance.

Advertisement

Resident Return and Ongoing Cordon

Following the assessment by emergency crews, residents who were initially evacuated from their properties were allowed to return, including the occupants of the affected house. However, a 50 metre cordon remains in place around the scene to ensure public safety while potential hazards are fully assessed and cleared by the authorities.

Casualties and Continued Attendance

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as a result of the incident. Firefighters remain in attendance at the site on Bury Road to monitor the situation and ensure the area remains secure. The prompt response of multiple emergency services likely contributed to the absence of injuries despite the severity of the blast.