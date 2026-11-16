Bureau of Meteorology confirms possible tornado hit South West Rocks near 4:45pm, destroying roofs on three houses and terrifying the 5443-person town.

The Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed that a possible tornado struck the coastal town of South West Rocks on the Mid North Coast of New South Wales. This severe weather event occurred yesterday afternoon at approximately 4.45pm, leaving a significant trail of destruction in its wake.

The incident caused widespread alarm and physical damage to residential properties within the community. Local residents reported a terrifying experience as the storm system moved through the area, with some describing the powerful winds as resembling a mini cyclone that swept across the town.

Also read Estonia Closes All Russian Border Crossings After Suspected Sabotage Attack

Damage Assessment and Official Confirmation

The Bureau of Meteorology stated that the combination of visual evidence and available pictures indicates it is possible that a tornado occurred during the storm. The official assessment highlights the severe nature of the wind event that impacted the specific location on the Mid North Coast.

Reports indicate that three houses were left with no roof following the incident. The structural damage to these residences represents the most direct physical consequence of the suspected tornado, which ripped through the neighborhood with considerable force.

Advertisement

Resident Accounts of the Storm Event

Geoff Ironfield, a resident of the town with a population of 5,443, told ABC that the storm felt like a mini cyclone come through the area. He noted that the event lasted about 20 minutes but caused a lot of damage to the local environment and homes.

Mr Ironfield added that several neighbouring homes also lost their roofs during the incident. He described the experience as horrific and mentioned that he was pleased when it was over, expressing disbelief at the severity of the weather phenomenon he witnessed.

Community Impact and Storm Duration

The sudden onset of the storm caught many locals off guard, leading to immediate concerns for safety and property security. The description of the event as a horrific incident underscores the intensity of the winds and the rapid pace at which the damage was inflicted on the community.

Witnesses reported feeling confused and startled as they emerged from their homes to assess the situation. The prevailing sentiment among those affected was one of shock at the unusual and powerful nature of the weather event that had just passed through South West Rocks.

Advertisement

Next Steps for Investigation and Recovery

Authorities are likely to continue monitoring the situation to provide further updates on the extent of the damage. The Bureau of Meteorology's confirmation of a possible tornado will help in understanding the specific meteorological conditions that led to the event on the Mid North Coast.

Residents may face challenges in repairing the damage to their properties, particularly regarding roof repairs. The town of South West Rocks, with its 5,443 inhabitants, is now focused on recovery and assessing the full impact of this sudden and destructive weather system.