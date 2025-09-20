Suspended Police Constable Receives Community Order for Drink Driving Offenses

PC Jakub Lewandrowski has been sentenced to a community order, including unpaid work and a driving ban, after pleading guilty to two counts of drink driving. The incidents occurred shortly before and after he was due in court for a prior drink-driving charge. The case has triggered internal misconduct proceedings within Nottinghamshire Police.

In a concerning turn of events, a suspended police constable , Jakub Lewandrowski, has been sentenced to a community order following his guilty plea to two counts of drink driving . The incidents, occurring within a short timeframe, have raised serious questions about the officer's conduct and the repercussions for law enforcement's integrity.

Lewandrowski, 23, residing on Wood Street in Ilkeston, found himself in legal trouble on two separate occasions, each involving alcohol consumption and driving a motor vehicle. The gravity of these offenses has led to significant penalties, including a period of unpaid work and a lengthy driving ban, underscoring the severity with which such transgressions are viewed under the law. The case also serves as a reminder of the responsibility borne by law enforcement officers, whose behavior is held to a high standard. \The first incident that brought Lewandrowski to the attention of the authorities took place on August 31 in Wollaton Road, Nottingham. On this occasion, he was apprehended by fellow officers and found to be over the legal blood alcohol limit. This initial arrest set the stage for a subsequent, equally concerning event. Remarkably, only hours before his scheduled court appearance to address the first charge, Lewandrowski was once again arrested and charged with drink driving. This second instance occurred on Tunnicliffe Close, Ilkeston, at approximately 1:30 AM on September 19. Breathalyzed at the scene, Lewandrowski was found to be exceeding the permissible alcohol limit, leading to immediate detention. The proximity of the second offense to his initial court date highlights a disturbing pattern of behavior, further compounding the seriousness of his actions and adding to the public's concern. His actions represent a breach of trust and a violation of the fundamental principles of law enforcement, potentially eroding the public's faith in the police. \Following his guilty plea to both drink-driving charges before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court, Lewandrowski received a community order. The order mandates that he complete 140 hours of unpaid work. Furthermore, he has been disqualified from driving for a period of three years, a direct consequence of his repeated offenses. In addition to these penalties, Lewandrowski is obligated to adhere to a 45-day Alcohol Abstinence Requirement, designed to address his problematic relationship with alcohol. Alongside these measures, he was ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a court surcharge of £114. The disciplinary actions extend beyond the judicial realm. Nottinghamshire Police’s Deputy Chief Constable Rob Griffin acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating that the officer remains suspended from duty and will be subject to internal misconduct proceedings. The double offense, and the consequent sanctions, clearly illustrate the legal system’s zero-tolerance policy toward such transgressions. The police are also taking the necessary internal actions, indicating their determination to hold individuals accountable and to maintain the integrity of their service





