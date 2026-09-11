Suspended Reform Councillor Glenn Gibbins Faces Trial Over Anti-Nigerian Pothole Comments

Reform UK councillor Glenn Gibbins denies charges of sending grossly offensive messages after a post suggested melting Nigerians to fill potholes. Prosecutors argue the comment stripped people of their humanity, while Gibbins claims it was not grossly offensive despite admitting it was offensive.

Sunderland City Councillor Glenn Gibbins, 66, is facing a criminal trial for allegations that he posted a grossly offensive message on Facebook in March 2024.

This incident occurred before he was elected to office, yet the controversy has led to his suspension from Reform UK. The core of the case involves social media comments where Gibbins expressed shock at the number of Nigerian residents in his local area. He stated in one post that he could not believe the amount of Nigerians in town and suggested they should be melted down to fill potholes.

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Legal Questions On Gross Offensiveness

At South Tyneside Magistrates' Court earlier this year, District Judge Zoe Passfield outlined the central legal question. She noted that while Mr. Gibbins agrees the message was offensive, the court must determine if it was grossly offensive. The judge considered the right to freedom of expression under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights. The key issue is whether the message was sufficiently offensive to override his Article 10 rights and constitute a criminal offense.

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A trial lasting three hours was scheduled for Monday at the same court to address these specific legal questions. During the proceedings, the councillor was granted unconditional bail while awaiting the final judgment. Gibbins, who was elected as a councillor for Hylton Castle Ward, was convicted of a malicious communication charge. This conviction relates to incidents that happened two years prior to his election as a councillor.

Prosecution Demands Criminal Prosecution

Prosecuting the case, Emma Dowling argued that the comments were severe enough to warrant criminal prosecution. She stated that the comment about melting people down conjures up despicable images. The prosecution emphasized that the remark implied Nigerians were somewhat less than human. It was argued that such language strips people in that group of their basic humanity.

However, the councillor argued that his post was not grossly offensive in the context of free speech. The case has drawn significant attention due to the inflammatory nature of the social media posts. Reform UK suspended Gibbins after the posts came to light and became a matter of public record. The outcome of the trial will set a precedent for how such online speech is treated legally.

Court Weighs Freedom Of Expression

It highlights the tension between freedom of expression and laws against grossly offensive communications. The court proceedings have focused heavily on the precise wording and intent behind the posts. Legal experts are watching the case closely to see how Article 10 rights are balanced against hate speech laws. Gibbins maintains his innocence regarding the grossly offensive charge despite the admission of offensiveness.

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The trial aims to provide clarity on where the line is drawn for criminal liability in social media posts. This case underscores the potential consequences for public officials and candidates engaging in online discourse. The final decision will rely on the judge's interpretation of what constitutes gross offensiveness.