Sussex Police Investigating Deaths of Three Women Found in Brighton Sea

Sussex Police is investigating the deaths of three women, aged late teens or early 20s, found in the sea near Madeira Drive, Brighton. Police sources suggest the women may have been fully clothed when found. Chief Superintendent of Sussex Police Adam Hays expressed his condolences and announced that the search operation has now been called off as priority is given to identifying the women and contacting their families.

Police are still working to identify three women found dead in the sea in Brighton . In a statement this evening, Sussex Police said it was 'working hard to follow up a number of lines of enquiry to identify the three women and understand exactly what has happened'.

Those lines of enquiry include CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses. The women, understood to be in their late teens or early 20s, had been fully clothed when they were pulled from the water by Coastguard Search and Rescue officers at Brighton's Palace Pier before drifting to the marina. The impact of the incident has been described as highly distressing for the community.

Chief Superintendent Adam Hays said they were not searching for anyone else and are now primarily focused on identifying the three women and contacting their families. Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey and Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven Chris Ward expressed shock and sadness at the news





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sussex Police Brighton Palace Pier Coastguard Search And Rescue CCTV Footage Witnesses Three Women Found Dead Identifying The Women Locating Their Families Community Impact Distressing News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brighton beach incident LIVE as bodies of three women found in major police responseA huge emergency operation is underway on Brighton beach this morning

Read more »

Bodies of three women recovered from sea in Brighton, police saySussex Police say emergency services were called over concerns for the welfare of the women at around 05:45 today.

Read more »

Police issue major Brighton beach update after bodies of three women foundSussex Police gave an update in a press conference this afternoon

Read more »

Leeds vs Brighton: Farke hopes to break Brighton recordLosing the next four straight games at the beginning of the season, Leeds secured an unbeaten run of seven games after securing Premier League safety. They now face Brighton, who have proven to be a nemesis for Farke as he is still yet to see his teams score against them. Leeds have not won against Brighton in any of the last seven attempts and only won two of the last 20 meetings.

Read more »