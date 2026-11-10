Sussex Police Officers Deny ABH Charges After Hospital Assault Claims

Four Sussex police officers face serious charges after allegations of excessive force against two men. Hearings at Maidstone Crown Court are set for December 7.

Four serving officers from Sussex Police are facing criminal charges after separate incidents involving the use of force during arrests in early 2024. The cases center on allegations that the officers used unlawful or excessive force against two men, resulting in physical injuries that have been deemed serious enough for criminal prosecution.

Charges Stem From Royal Sussex Hospital Incident

PC Richard Harris and PC Lorenzo Fenu are currently standing trial after allegations that they fractured the arm of a man while he was already restrained. The incident occurred at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton on April 16, 2024, when the suspect was being detained under the Mental Health Act. Evidence presented to the court indicates that the alleged victim suffered a fractured elbow during the apprehension process, which the prosecution argues was unnecessary given his handcuffed state.

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Both PC Richard Harris, aged 36 and residing in Shoreham, and PC Lorenzo Fenu, aged 28 from Hove, have entered formal denials of causing actual bodily harm. The charges follow a comprehensive investigation launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, also known as the IOPC. The watchdog received a mandatory referral from Sussex Police, triggering a thorough review of the use of force in this specific detention scenario.

Second Case Involves Alleged Arrest in Crawley

In a parallel proceeding, two other Sussex officers are facing similar accusations following an arrest in Crawley. PCs James Reilly, 41, from Haywards Heath, and Pablo Cabanes, 25, from Horsham, are accused of using excessive force while apprehending Dean Ettienne. The incident took place on March 20, 2024, and resulted in ligament damage to Mr Ettienne, which is being treated as a significant injury in the context of the arrest.

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Both officers have denied the charges of assault. The allegations stem directly from a formal complaint submitted by Mr Ettienne to the police watchdog. The IOPC conducted an independent investigation into these specific claims, ultimately determining that there was sufficient evidence to refer the matter for criminal prosecution alongside the hospital incident.

IOPC Oversight and Mandatory Referrals Explained

The involvement of the Independent Office for Police Conduct highlights the serious nature of these allegations and the procedural safeguards in place for public complaints. When an incident results in significant injury during police operations, or involves potential misuse of power, the police force is legally required to make a mandatory referral to the watchdog. This ensures that the investigation into officer conduct is independent and free from internal departmental bias.

The IOPC's role in these two distinct cases underscores a pattern of scrutiny regarding how force is applied during high-stress detention scenarios. In the hospital case, the core question is whether force was justified while the victim was already restrained and under mental health protocols. In the Crawley case, the focus is on whether the level of force used was proportionate to the resistance offered by Mr Ettienne during the initial arrest.

Upcoming Legal Proceedings at Crown Court

All four officers involved in these separate incidents share a common next step in the judicial process. They are scheduled to appear together at Maidstone Crown Court on December 7, 2024. This joint appearance marks the next significant phase in the legal battles that could potentially result in criminal convictions and the removal of their badges.

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For the communities in Sussex, these cases serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing tension between law enforcement duties and the protection of individual rights. The outcomes will likely influence public trust in the police force and may lead to further reviews of operational protocols regarding the use of physical restraint and detention procedures in both medical and street arrest contexts.