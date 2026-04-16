Sussexes' Australian Tour: A Calculated Prelude to Royal Revival and Revenue?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent Australian tour is scrutinized as a carefully orchestrated effort to re-establish their public image and explore financial opportunities, potentially signaling a future return to royal-like duties in Britain.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent tour of Australia, spanning 10,000 miles, is being interpreted as a strategic prelude to their upcoming return to Britain this summer for their first joint visit in four years. Prince Harry intends to be accompanied by his wife, Meghan, when he participates in events in Birmingham this July, aimed at promoting the Invictus Games scheduled to be held there in 2027.

Their current sojourn Down Under is reportedly a calculated move to facilitate Meghan’s re-entry into public life in his native country. This initiative aligns with a previously revealed 'Establishment plot,' codenamed Project Thaw, which sought to mend the strained relations between the couple and both the Royal Family and the British public. The Australian tour serves as the latest phase of Project Thaw, designed to showcase the popularity of Harry and Meghan and underscore their commitment to public service. The strategy appears to be yielding the intended results, at least within certain segments of the media. One British royal correspondent enthusiastically reported that the tour demonstrates what the Royal Family is currently lacking, describing the Duchess of Sussex's interactions, such as hugging sick children and receiving handmade gifts, with evident admiration. The itinerary of the tour has been meticulously crafted to project an image of continued royal status, a perception that contrasts with their decision six years ago to step back from royal duties. Their visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne was not coincidental; its name, coupled with its royal inauguration by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1963, reinforces the connection. Further emphasizing Harry's dedication to the armed forces, they attended the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum, engaging with former military personnel and their families involved in a pottery workshop. This carefully curated schedule aims to create the impression that the Sussexes are still actively engaged in philanthropic work, potentially overshadowing the commercial aspects of their visit. Meghan's attire at the hospital, for instance, is linked to a new Artificial Intelligence fashion portal in which she is an investor. Harry's keynote speech at the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit in Melbourne, with ticket prices reaching A$2,400, also highlights the financial element, with a portion of the proceeds directed to the charity Lifeline. During his speech, Harry spoke candidly about personal struggles, admitting to feeling lost, betrayed, or powerless at times. Meghan, in turn, shared her experiences of enduring relentless online bullying. While the exact financial benefit the Sussexes receive from such events remains unclear, they have faced accusations of leveraging their royal connections to treat Australia as a source of income, blending charitable endeavors with lucrative private engagements. Upcoming events include Meghan's 'in-person conversation' at a luxury Sydney hotel, with attendance fees up to A$3,199 for a 'girls' weekend,' featuring a VIP package that includes a group photograph opportunity. Australia is also being eyed as a market for Meghan's American lifestyle brand, As Ever, which has registered trademarks across twelve product categories in the country. Project Thaw is not solely a concept of the Sussexes and their allies; it reportedly garners support from prominent British politicians and key figures within Buckingham Palace. However, challenges persist. Recent reports indicate that officials are attempting to prevent the reinstatement of the couple's taxpayer-funded security, citing fears of public disapproval. Civil servants from various government departments involved in authorizing royal security are reportedly opposed to providing taxpayer-funded protection for the Sussexes in Britain due to significant political risks





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