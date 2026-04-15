Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent tour of Australia has reignited discussions about their post-royal endeavors, particularly Meghan's new AI-powered fashion platform that allows users to purchase her outfits, raising questions about the intersection of personal gain and public image. The initiative, which offers affiliate revenue to verified personalities, echoes a previous attempt to monetize her style and has led to speculation about the couple's strategic approach to leveraging their royal connections for commercial success, even as they maintain a delicate truce with the British monarchy.

The lingering memory of the January 2020 Sandringham Summit continues to resonate within royal circles, a seemingly distant event that still holds significant relevance today. Beyond the familial discord and drama, the summit represented a profound moment for Queen Elizabeth II, who faced the deeply personal and professional sorrow of losing an adored grandson's active participation in the institution to which she had dedicated her life.

Despite her immense love for Prince Harry and her profound pain at his decision to step away, the Queen's conviction remained unwavering: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could not, and should not, be permitted to operate as semi-detached royals. In her view, this would inevitably blur the essential distinction between public service and personal enrichment. Harry was presented with an ultimatum: either continue with his royal duties discreetly or depart entirely. He chose the latter, albeit not without leaving behind a trail of calculated actions. While recent months have seen a fragile, if tenuous, peace descend between the parties, the situation remains complex. The Palace acknowledges that Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals and are now self-sufficient. This tacit agreement suggests that as long as their conduct remains within acceptable bounds and their criticisms are minimal, a degree of harmony might prevail. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent tour of Australia casts doubt on whether the couple has, in fact, successfully navigated and perhaps even outmaneuvered the established institution. Presented as a subdued blend of philanthropic endeavors and commercial ventures, significant attention has been directed towards their planned speaking engagements, including Harry's focus on mental health and leadership, and Meghan's participation in a weekend event in Sydney. Yet, as has become apparent early in their trip, these public appearances only scratch the surface of the Duke and Duchess's ambitious commercial agenda. Shortly after their visit to a Melbourne hospital, where they were photographed with young cancer patients, reports emerged from the US-based People magazine, known for its favorable coverage of the Sussexes, revealing that Meghan was actively promoting her fashion choices through a new artificial intelligence fashion platform in which she has invested. This initiative extends beyond her £922 Karen Gee dress, an Australian designer, to include her £575 Real Fine earrings and even her Christian Dior shoes. Presented under the banner of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, her profile showcases numerous recent photographs, many prominently featuring her alongside Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, who remains fifth in the line of succession. These images are accompanied by direct links allowing users to purchase her attire. OneOff, the AI-powered fashion platform and app, offers users the ability to shop for curated, celebrity-inspired looks, drawing comparisons to the 'Spotify of fashion.' This analogy, however, may prove unfortunate given the Sussexes' past unsuccessful, high-value deal with the streaming giant, whose former head of podcast innovation and monetization controversially labeled them as grifters. Verified celebrities like Meghan can earn affiliate revenue each time a fan makes a purchase through the platform. The current revenue-sharing model dictates that retailers provide OneOff with a commission of 10 to 25 percent, which is then shared with the content creator. While the exact financial expectations of the Duchess remain undisclosed, the firm stated that Meghan's motivation for investing stemmed from her passion for fashion and her desire to expand her portfolio while simultaneously supporting fashion designers she admires. This new venture potentially sheds light on the abrupt and unexplained cancellation of Meghan's previous plan last year to share affiliate links for clothing and accessories via Instagram, an initiative through which she also stood to earn commission via the platform ShopMy. Adding another dimension to their Australian visit, it was also announced that Meghan had secretly deviated from the couple's scheduled public engagements to film an appearance on MasterChef Australia. The program excitedly heralded her arrival, describing her as a passionate foodie with global influence who graced their kitchen. Billed as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, her OneOff platform features numerous images of her from recent months. Verified celebrities like Meghan can earn affiliate revenue each time a fan purchases an item via OneOff. The show announced Meghan's participation as a guest judge, placing her among a prestigious group of culinary figures, including celebrated chef Rick Stein. A short video clip shared on social media depicted Meghan beaming as she walked onto the set, introduced as royalty and the Duchess of Sussex. Sources indicate that such activities would not inherently pose a problem within royal protocols if the couple had visited Australia, a nation where King Charles III, Harry's father, holds the position of head of state, purely as private individuals seeking financial opportunities





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