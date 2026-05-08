Sussexes' Royal-Commercial Hybrid Strategy Faces Resistance from Fashion and Lifestyle Icons

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attempt to blend royal duties with commercial ventures has encountered unexpected opposition from fashion and lifestyle leaders Anna Wintour and Martha Stewart, who have publicly shown their support for King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , have been making waves with their carefully crafted approach to balancing royal duties with commercial ventures.

Their recent tour of Australia showcased a blend of traditional royal engagements, such as visiting children's hospitals and meeting the public, alongside lucrative business opportunities, including keynote speeches and partnerships with high-end brands. This strategy appears to be a deliberate effort to carve out a unique space for themselves, one that allows them to maintain a connection to their royal roots while pursuing independent careers.

However, their ambitions may have encountered an unexpected obstacle, not from Buckingham Palace, but from two influential figures in the worlds of fashion and lifestyle: Anna Wintour and Martha Stewart. These industry titans have made their allegiance clear, firmly supporting the traditional Royal Family over the Sussexes' more unconventional path.

The contrast was stark when King Charles III and Queen Camilla embarked on a state visit to the United States, a trip that included stops in California, the Sussexes' adopted home. The royal couple's itinerary was packed with high-profile meetings, including a visit to the White House, where they were hosted by President Donald Trump.

Notably absent from their schedule was any interaction with Harry and Meghan, a snub that underscored the growing divide between the working royals and the Sussexes. The tension became even more apparent during the King's Trust Global Gala in New York, where Martha Stewart, the doyenne of lifestyle empires, was seen enthusiastically greeting Charles and Camilla. Stewart, who has built a billion-dollar brand spanning television, cookbooks, and home goods, is a trailblazer for female entrepreneurs in the lifestyle sector.

Her warm reception of the royals, including her affectionate nickname for Charles, 'Chuck,' sent a clear message: the establishment was firmly behind the traditional monarchy. Stewart's comments to TMZ further reinforced this stance, as she praised the King and Queen, stating that they looked 'great these days' and that she, not they, could benefit from lifestyle advice.

Meanwhile, Anna Wintour, the formidable editor-in-chief of Vogue, also showed her support for the royal couple. At the same gala, Wintour, known for her icy demeanor and signature sunglasses, was seen engaging warmly with Charles and Camilla. Her presence at the event, alongside other high-profile figures like Lionel Richie and Stella McCartney, highlighted the fashion world's endorsement of the traditional monarchy.

Later that day, Wintour attended an event hosted by Queen Camilla's literacy charity, The Queen's Reading Room, further solidifying her allegiance to the reigning royals. The Sussexes' aspirations to build a lifestyle empire akin to Stewart's or to gain the fashion world's approval seem to have hit a roadblock.

While they continue to forge their own path, the support of influential figures like Wintour and Stewart for the traditional Royal Family suggests that their efforts to redefine their roles may face significant challenges





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