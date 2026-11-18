Sutter Health establishes a specialized biobank registry to study Limbic-predominant Age-related TDP-43 Encephalopathy, aiming to discover biomarkers and treatments for a dementia form mimicking Alzheimer's.

Sutter Health officially launched the LATE Biobank Registry on November 18, 2026, marking a significant step forward in the study of Limbic-predominant Age-related TDP-43 Encephalopathy. This new initiative allows medical researchers to systematically collect and analyze biological samples alongside detailed clinical data from patients diagnosed with or suspected of having LATE. The primary goal is to accelerate the discovery of biomarkers and lay the essential groundwork for future clinical trials targeting this specific form of dementia.

How The LATE Biobank Registry Operates

The core mechanism of the LATE Biobank Registry involves the longitudinal collection of biological specimens, including blood and cerebrospinal fluid, from patients receiving care across the Sutter Health system in California. Greg Tranah, Ph.D., senior scientist and director of the Sutter Biobank, emphasized that this infrastructure connects biological samples with rich clinical information, enabling a deeper investigation into why individuals experience neurodegenerative conditions differently. By tracking these specimens over the course of patient care, the registry aims to validate biomarkers and develop more personalized approaches to prevention and diagnosis.

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Stakeholder Perspectives On LATE Pathology

Dr. Shawn Kile, chair of Sutter Health's Advanced Neuroscience Service Line, presented early findings regarding the registry's establishment at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in Boston on November 18, 2026. He highlighted that autopsy studies indicate LATE pathology appears in approximately 40% of individuals aged 80 and older, making it a highly prevalent yet understudied condition. Dr. Kile noted that while some cases may be the primary driver of cognitive decline, others may involve co-pathology, underscoring the urgency of understanding its distinct mechanisms separate from Alzheimer's disease.

Distinctions From Alzheimer Disease Biomarkers

Unlike Alzheimer's disease, which is characterized by amyloid and tau biomarkers, LATE currently lacks specific diagnostic markers or known treatments. Dr. Kile explained that as biomarker testing for Alzheimer's becomes more accessible, researchers are increasingly identifying patients whose memory loss mimics Alzheimer's symptoms but tests negative for amyloid and tau. Dr. Kile suggested that some of these patients may instead have LATE, a condition associated with the abnormal buildup of the protein TDP-43 in critical brain areas responsible for memory. The registry serves as a crucial tool to close these knowledge gaps by focusing on clinically suspected cases that do not fit the traditional Alzheimer's profile.

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Current Enrollment Status And Future Trials

Sutter's LATE Biobank Registry opened for patient enrollment in May 2026, and early data reveals modest but promising initial engagement. At the time of abstract submission for the November 18 conference, researchers had identified 21 patients who met the strict eligibility criteria, with six individuals having consented to participate. Eligible patients can join the registry through participating Sutter Health affiliates across the state, creating a growing cohort that will be instrumental in future clinical trials for treatments targeting TDP-43 pathology.

Systemic Impact On Neurodegenerative Care

Armen Moughamian, M.D., Ph.D., chief of memory for Sutter's Neuroscience Service Line and medical director of the Ray Dolby Brain Health Center, stated that this health system leverages its patient population to advance dementia research from clinical identification to trial preparation. He emphasized that the connection between real-world care and research provides a unique opportunity to improve how neurodegenerative diseases like LATE are recognized and treated. This integrated approach supports the broader promise of the Sutter Biobank to investigate aging-related conditions and accelerate the search for precise, biomarker-driven interventions for vulnerable populations.