Pre-inquest hearing reveals social worker declined home visit months before four Hoath boys died in fire. Deveca Rose jailed for manslaughter.

A pre-inquest hearing into the tragic deaths of four young boys in a house fire in Sutton, south London, heard that a social worker refused to enter the home where the children lived just months before the blaze occurred. Sally Hoath, the great-grandmother of the victims, testified that the professional turned away in September 2021 despite concerns about the living conditions.

Failed Intervention Before Tragedy

Sally Hoath told the South London Coroner's Court that she was present when a social worker called on Deveca Rose, the mother of the children, in September 2021. The social worker indicated she did not wish to enter the property. When Sally Hoath asked if the worker wanted to see the boys, the professional reportedly replied, 'I can see you have a guest,' and subsequently left the premises. This interaction occurred five months before the fire, marking the last time Mrs. Hoath saw Rose before her own health deteriorated.

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Conditions and Conviction Details

Twins Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four, and their younger brothers Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, perished in the inferno on December 16, 2021. Their single mother, Deveca Rose, was at her local Sainsbury's at the time, leaving the children alone in a house filled with rubbish, excrement, and unusable fixtures. Rose was convicted of four charges of manslaughter by an Old Bailey jury in January last year and sentenced to ten years in prison. Investigators found the children's beds had been dismantled, with buckets used as toilets and the bath filled with refuse.

Coroner Reviews Duty of Care

Coroner Dr. Sean Cummings noted that social services were already aware of significant clutter and reports of Rose suffering from dizziness and fainting episodes while the children were present. However, he stated it was too early to determine if any relevant authority failed in its duty regarding the deaths. The coroner emphasized that previous reports from July and September indicating a reduced 'risk to life' must be carefully considered during the full inquest proceedings.

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Council Defends Social Services Action

Ivor Collett, representing Sutton Borough Council, fiercely defended the actions of the local social services. He argued there was nothing to suggest a competent social worker would have predicted an incident involving unsupervised young children and naked flames. Collett pushed for the April inquest to remain a less rigorous exercise, avoiding an Article 2 hearing, and submitted that there was no basis for finding a 'real and immediate harm' risk that should have triggered more aggressive intervention at that specific time.

Future Inquest Procedures

The full inquest is scheduled for April, with plans to release a redacted version of the 2000-page disclosure report for public reading. The boys' father, Dalton Hoath, will provide evidence via a prepared statement rather than appearing in court due to his ongoing struggle with the trauma. Deveca Rose, represented by Wainwright and Co, may or may not choose to give evidence. Firefighters found the boys unconscious under beds after neighbors heard screams of 'There's a fire' as flames engulfed the Collingwood Road home.