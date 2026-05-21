Suzanne Morrison blames Kenneth Iwamasa for son's death

Suzanne Morrison, mother of drug-related death, blamed Kenneth Iwamasa for her son's death as she wrote a victim impact stament ahead of his sentencing.

Suzanne Morrison , victim of Kenneth Iwamasa, plead guilty, urging upto 15 year sentence after drug-related death Suzanne Morrison , a mother who lost her son to Kenneth Iwamasa, has written a letter before the sentencing tomorrow, pleading for a strict sentence on Kenneth.

Kenneth Iwamasa is currently facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death. The letter states that Kenneth Iwamasa, once in a 25 year long friendship with Matthew Morrison and Morrison family, was directly responsible for Matthew's death. Morrison trusted Kenneth and allowed him to be with him during his addiction battle as his companion and guardian.

Instead, Kenneth Iwamasa injected Matthew daily with ketamine, often leading to his death. He was directly involved in the death and continued injecting ketamine even though he knew it was dangerous. Despite Morrison pleading with him to do otherwise, Kenneth Iwamasa did not quit injecting ketamine into Morrison's body. Morrison also alleged that Kenneth Iwamasa sometimes implied that Morrison family members would protect him when facing difficulties.

Kenneth Iwamasa helped Morrison while Morrison was weak in the initial days and then turned against him. Morrison repudiates any attempt by Kenneth Iwamasa to claim he tried to save Matthew Morrison. Morrison cites evidence of Kenneth Iwamasa's involvement with drug dealing, including supplying ketamine to Morrison for resale. Morrison tearfully admits his pain, stating that the pain is unending and will last as long as he lives. Morrison's letter seeks justice for both his son and himself





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Suzanne Morrison Drug Death Conspiracy Charge Conspiracy Charge Of Causing Death With Illega Drug Dealing Conspiracy Charge Of Distribution Of Drugs Sending Inappropriate Messages Involvement With Drug Dealing

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