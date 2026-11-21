Days of Our Lives legend Suzanne Rogers discusses her history with the Radio City Rockettes, her Emmy-winning career, and her recent diagnosis with Stage II colorectal cancer.

Suzanne Rogers, the enduring actress known for her iconic role as Maggie Horton on Days of Our Lives, recently shared intimate details about her recent health struggles and her storied career in Los Angeles. The 83-year-old entertainer was seen in a rare public sighting wearing a cream turtleneck and hoodie while collecting her mail, confirming her continued presence in the public eye despite her private medical journey.

Rockettes Begin to Broadway Stardom

Rogers launched her professional performing career as one of the youngest-ever Radio City Rockettes, debuting with the legendary precision dance troupe in 1961. Born Suzanne Crumpler on July 9, 1943, in Colonial Heights, Virginia, she exhibited a passion for dance at the age of two, taking lessons throughout her childhood. At 17, she traveled by train to New York City for a pivotal audition, booking the position over dozens of other candidates after her mother prayed the rosary in the lobby during the selection process. Rogers performed with the troupe for approximately three years before departing in 1964 to pursue acting opportunities on Broadway.

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Daytime Emmy Success and Television Legacy

After her tenure with the Rockettes concluded, Rogers transitioned to stage musicals, including Hallelujah, Baby! in 1967 alongside Tony winner Leslie Uggams, and Coco from 1969 to 1970 opposite Katharine Hepburn in the actress's only singing role. She also understudied in the original company of Stephen Sondheim's Follies in 1971 before joining the national tour. Her television breakthrough arrived in 1973 when she moved west to play Maggie Horton, the auburn-haired heroine of Salem, on Days of Our Lives. This role established her as one of daytime television's first superstars, earning her the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series in 1979 and a devoted fanbase that persists to this day.

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Health Challenges and Personal Resilience

Rogers has faced significant health hurdles throughout her life, including a diagnosis of the rare muscle disorder myasthenia gravis in 1984, which she requested be incorporated into her storyline to raise public awareness. In November 2025, the actress revealed a new diagnosis of Stage II colorectal cancer. Despite the seriousness of the condition, Rogers expressed profound gratitude for the support she received, stating that the prayers and good wishes from friends and family helped her maintain a positive mindset and successfully beat the disease. Her ability to remain warm and grounded reflects her philosophy that inner character matters more than outward success.

Career Milestones and Guest Appearances

Beyond her long-running soap opera role, Rogers demonstrated her versatility as a triple threat through various guest appearances on prime-time television series. She appeared on Quincy M.E. in 1977 and starred in an episode of Little House on the Prairie in 1980, where she showcased her singing talents by performing the traditional Irish street ballad The Wearin' O' the Green. Her early career also included a special appearance opposite David Hasselhoff in a notable 1980s production. Currently, Days of Our Lives continues to air on NBC's streaming platform Peacock, keeping her legacy as the longest-running soap star in American history alive for new and existing audiences.