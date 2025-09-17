Swansea City stun Nottingham Forest in dramatic Carabao Cup comeback

Cameron Burgess scored twice in the last ten minutes to secure a stunning 3-2 victory for Swansea City over Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup third round. The Swans overturned a two-goal deficit to progress to the last 16, leaving Forest boss Ange Postecoglou disappointed with his side's failure to see out the game.

Nottingham Forest 's pursuit of an exciting and attacking brand of football under new manager Ange Postecoglou suffered a setback as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a dramatic late comeback from Swansea City . Two well-taken first-half goals from Igor Jesus had seemingly put the Premier League side firmly in control of their third-round tie. However, the Swans showed resilience and fought back in the second half, with Cameron Burgess pulling a goal back just after the hour mark.

In a stunning finale, Zan Vipotnik levelled the score before Burgess struck again, securing a heart-stopping 3-2 victory for the Championship side and sending them into the last 16. Postecoglou, who was keen to impress with his signature attacking style, expressed his deep disappointment after the loss. 'We had to finish them off and we had plenty of opportunities to do that, and a couple of decisions didn't go our way,' he said. 'Players just thought it would naturally finish that way and we've paid a heavy price for that. We need to improve.' The former Tottenham manager also spoke of the missed opportunity to progress in the cup and lay the foundations for future success. 'Tonight was a great opportunity for us to progress in a cup and give ourselves an opportunity to achieve that success - and to let it slip is hugely disappointing. Forest showed glimpses of the attacking football that Postecoglou aims to implement, but ultimately fell short. 'We should have seen it out better than we did,' he admitted. 'You can look at positives with some of the performances, but ultimately the overriding factor is that we're out of cup competition when we really should have progressed. There were some promising performances but all that fades away when you realise we missed an opportunity to progress.' Postecoglou emphasized that the focus now shifts to their upcoming Premier League encounter against Burnley. 'That's OK, it's not about me, it's about the club. It's about us progressing and creating an environment where we can have real success,' he concluded





