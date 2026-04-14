Swansea Street Brawl: Family Feud Escalates into Violent Vigilantism Over Drug Dealing Claims

A family feud in Swansea turned violent as the Jenkins family clashed with their neighbors, armed with weapons, following accusations of drug dealing and an initial attack on their home. The brawl, captured on video, resulted in prison sentences for several members of the Jenkins family and their neighbors, highlighting the dangers of taking the law into one's own hands and the impact on the wider community.

A violent street brawl erupted in the Ravenhill suburb of Swansea , sparked by accusations of drug dealing and culminating in a confrontation between two families.

The Jenkins family, armed with an assortment of improvised weapons including wooden planks studded with nails, metal poles, and a hammer, launched an attack on their neighbors, Adam Miller and Kristian Thomas, and their associates.

The incident stemmed from an earlier attack on the Jenkins' family home, allegedly carried out by Miller and Thomas after they suspected Corey Jenkins of involvement in drug dealing.

This initial act of aggression escalated into a full-blown melee, captured on CCTV and mobile phone footage, which later served as evidence in Swansea Crown Court.

The court heard how the Jenkins family, seeking revenge for the damage to their property, descended upon their neighbors armed for a fight, transforming a residential street into a battleground.





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Swansea Brawl Vigilantism Drug Dealing Assault

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