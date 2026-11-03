Swansea University Study Links Congenital Anomalies and Deprivation to Education

New research from Swansea University reveals that socioeconomic deprivation and congenital anomalies significantly impact educational outcomes. The study highlights the critical need for integrated health and social support systems to address these disparities.

A comprehensive new study led by Swansea University has established a significant correlation between congenital anomalies, socioeconomic deprivation, and educational attainment in Welsh children. The research indicates that while children with major congenital anomalies face greater academic challenges, the impact of living in deprived areas is even more pronounced on their overall educational success. This finding underscores the complex interplay between health conditions, social disadvantage, and learning outcomes throughout a child's development.

Key Findings on Academic Performance Gaps

Professor Sue Jordan, alongside data scientists Ieuan Scanlon and Dr Anna Rawlings from Swansea University, directed the investigation into how these factors influence student achievement. The team analyzed data from the Secure Anonymized Information Linkage (SAIL) Databank to track the educational trajectories of a large cohort of students. Their analysis revealed stark differences in performance based on both health status and economic background, with deprivation acting as a primary driver of lower academic results.

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The data shows that at age 11, only 81.9 per cent of children with major congenital anomalies achieved the relevant educational standards. In contrast, 93.8 per cent of children without such conditions met these benchmarks. This disparity widens significantly by the time students reach age 16. At this stage, only 46.8 per cent of those with major congenital anomalies achieved five GCSEs at grades C-A*, including English or Welsh, mathematics, and science. Compared to 56.1 per cent of their peers without health anomalies, the gap in academic success is substantial and warrants serious attention from policymakers.

The Overwhelming Impact of Poverty on Students

Socioeconomic deprivation emerged as the most potent factor influencing educational outcomes, surpassing the impact of health conditions alone. Among children in the most deprived group, which represents the fifth of the population with the lowest economic status, just 29.7 per cent of those with major congenital anomalies achieved the five-GCSE standard. For children in the same deprived group without anomalies, the success rate was slightly higher at 38.4 per cent.

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Conversely, in the least deprived group, attainment rates were significantly higher for both cohorts. Students with major congenital anomalies from the least deprived backgrounds achieved the five-GCSE standard at a rate of 67.6 per cent. Meanwhile, children without anomalies but from the same non-deprived backgrounds reached a success rate of 75 per cent. These figures demonstrate that economic advantage can mitigate some of the risks associated with health conditions, although it does not completely eliminate the disparity.

Professor Sue Jordan from Swansea University noted that while the difference between rich and poor is expected, the magnitude of the discrepancy is alarming. She highlighted a two- to four-fold difference in educational outcomes based on socioeconomic status, which demands the focus of a wider audience. This data suggests that financial resources and social support systems play a critical role in enabling students to overcome health-related barriers to learning.

Methodology and Data Linkage Techniques

The study examined children born in Wales between 1998 and 2007, following their records through to 2019. This longitudinal approach allowed the researchers to assess educational attainment at two critical junctures: age 11 and age 16. The sample size included more than 256,000 children at age 11 and more than 128,000 at age 16, providing a robust statistical foundation for the conclusions.

The research relied on the SAIL Databank, a Trusted Research Environment that enables the secure linking of anonymized information from various sectors. The team connected records from the National Child Community Health Database, birth and death records, hospital admission logs, and the Welsh Congenital Anomaly Register and Information Service (CARIS). Additionally, they integrated data on free school meal eligibility, special educational needs (SEN) provision, and final educational results to create a holistic view of each child's circumstances.

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Role of SEN Support and Future Recommendations

Special educational needs provision was found to narrow the attainment gap between children with and without major congenital anomalies, though it did not completely close it. This indicates that while existing support systems are beneficial, they are insufficient to fully counteract the combined effects of health issues and socioeconomic disadvantage. Children experiencing both major congenital anomalies and deprivation, along with poor access to services and additional health needs, were among the least likely to achieve national standards.

The researchers argue that this finding raises important questions about how health, education, and social services can better interact throughout childhood. They recommend exploring more integrated provision across these sectors to ensure that children with complex needs receive the comprehensive support they require. The study forms part of the EUROlinkCAT project, which is funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020 program, involving collaborators from Public Health Wales, Ulster University, Mathematica Policy Research in the USA, and City St George's, University of London.

Ultimately, the study concludes that joined-up support is essential for children whose health needs and socioeconomic circumstances place them at greater risk of educational disadvantage. By addressing the root causes of educational inequality through better coordination of health and social services, stakeholders may improve long-term life chances for vulnerable students. The full details of this research have been published in PLOS Medicine, providing a valuable resource for future policy development.