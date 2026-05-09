Swarm: A star-studded crime drama about a young woman obsessed with a pop star.

Swarm is a dark comedy crime drama series that delves into the life of a young woman, Dre, who is profoundly fixated on pop star Ni'Jah, whose fanbase is called The Swarm. Dre's obsession propels her on a murderous odyssey across America, leading to a star-studded cast of Hollywood heavyweights.

A 'disturbing' crime drama that viewers have devoured in a single sitting, Swarm , is available on Prime Video . It garnered a high rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics and proved immensely popular among reviewers.

Spanning seven episodes, it chronicles Dre, a young woman obsessed with pop star Ni'Jah, whose fanbase is dubbed The Swarm. Dre's obsession propels her on a murderous odyssey across America. Hollywood heavyweights played significant roles in realizing the series with Singer Billie Eilish, Chloe Bailey, and British actor Damson Idris among them





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Swarm Prime Video Star-Studded Cast Dark Comedy Crime Drama Goures And Horror Elements

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