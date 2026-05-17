SWATCH UK Stores Closed After Crowds Swarm Security for Limited Edition Watch

Crowds of shoppers stormed Swatch stores in the UK, leading to chaos and fights among customers. The stores had to close for the entire day due to the massive demand for a limited edition timepiece.

SWATCH has been forced to close stores in the UK after crowds swarmed security in hopes of getting their hands on a limited edition timepiece.

Chaos erupted and 'fights broke out among the customers – who were hoping to get their hands on a limited edition 'Royal Pop' timepiece. Hundreds of customers queued outside the stores before opening yesterday in a bid to be the first to grab one of the watches.

As the drama unfolded with Swatch shops in several cities forced to close for the entire day in the aftermath of the rush, several people were left disappointed with the limited supply of the watches unable to keep up with the massive demand. In Manchester, the Trafford Centre saw similar chaos, with police called to keep control of the customers.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: 'We were called shortly before 6am following reports of a disturbance at the Trafford Centre. Some customers had been queuing outside of the shops for hours but were left disappointed when they were told via loudspeakers that the stores would not be opening amid the chaos. And, a fight broke out in Milan as hopeful shoppers battled with each other to get their hands on one of the watches





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SWATCH UK Crowds Security Limited Edition Watch Chaos Fights Manchester Trafford Centre Milan

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