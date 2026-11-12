Swedish Burglar Spared Deportation After Judge Cites ADHD

Eid Ajam, jailed for stealing £100,000 in cars, avoids deportation to Sweden as a tribunal rules his ADHD and lack of local support create significant barriers to reintegration.

Eid Ajam, a 21-year-old Swedish national from Solihull, has successfully appealed a deportation order to his home country after an immigration judge ruled that his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ( ADHD) would create insurmountable barriers to reintegration in Sweden. Ajam was originally sentenced to two years and 11 months in prison for his involvement in a sophisticated car theft ring operating across the West Midlands, but the First-tier Immigration Tribunal in Nottingham determined that removing him would violate his human rights under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Core Theft Conviction Details

The criminal, whose offenses took place between November and December 2023, was part of a coordinated gang that targeted affluent homes in the West Midlands and Worcestershire. The group employed high-risk tactics, often breaking into properties at night while families were still present inside their residences. By stealing car keys directly from the homes, the thieves were able to drive away high-end luxury vehicles without forcing entry into the garage, leaving the victims shocked and frightened by the intrusion.

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Evidence presented at Worcester Crown Court established that Ajam was involved in 11 distinct burglaries and the theft of seven vehicles with a combined value exceeding £100,000. The judge at the criminal trial described his role as significant, noting that he operated close to a ringleader status within the group. The gang utilized disguises and had pre-arranged logistics to dispose of the stolen motors quickly, ensuring that the illegal vehicles were removed from the region before owners could report them.

Human Rights Appeal and Judicial Reasoning

During the immigration appeal process, Judge Shahzad Aziz accepted that while Ajam had downplayed his initial involvement, claiming he was merely driving with friends when stopped, subsequent questioning led him to admit to acting as a lookout and driving stolen cars. Despite this admission, the tribunal focused on Ajam's personal circumstances rather than the severity of the crimes alone. The judge acknowledged that Ajam was intelligent enough to learn Swedish and would have access to the national welfare system upon return.

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However, the decision hinged on the intersection of his medical condition and his lack of independent living experience. Judge Aziz ruled that Ajam's ADHD, combined with his inability to speak the language and his complete lack of family or social support in Sweden, created significant practical difficulties. Ajam had moved to Britain at age seven or eight, studied engineering at a college in the UK, and had been granted indefinite leave to remain in 2019, making Sweden a foreign and isolating environment for him.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Precedents

The ruling has drawn criticism from political figures who argue that such decisions undermine the justice system. Chris Philp, the Shadow Home Secretary, described the outcome as absurd, suggesting that being caught red-handed should not be viewed as a mitigating factor for criminals. The case highlights a growing tension in immigration courts between enforcing border integrity and protecting the private and family life rights of long-term residents who have committed serious offenses.

This decision follows a similar controversial ruling involving Albanian national Ndue Paluca, who won the right to fight deportation for his role in a £1.5 million cannabis drugs plot. In that instance, a judge suggested the crime did not meet the threshold for serious harm because the drugs were seized before sale. These rulings have sparked debate among lawmakers and the public regarding the criteria used to determine when an individual's human rights override their criminal record and immigration status.

Real-World Impact and Future Consequences

The immediate impact of the judgment is that Eid Ajam will remain in the UK, avoiding removal to a country where he has only spent a few months of his life in school. His mother and three sisters reside in Britain, reinforcing his family ties to the UK, while he maintains no connections in Sweden. The tribunal judge warned that this appeal succeeded on a fine margin and specific facts, serving as a narrow exemption rather than a general precedent for all convicted criminals.

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For the victims of the car theft gang, the legal outcome offers little immediate relief from the trauma of the crimes. One family was so severely affected by the burglaries that they were forced to move house to escape the anxiety and fear caused by the nighttime intrusions. The judge explicitly stated in his written judgment that the decision does not minimize the seriousness of the offending behavior or the harm inflicted on those whose properties were targeted.

Looking ahead, the ruling establishes a conditional stay on deportation for Ajam. Judge Shahzad Aziz clearly warned that any further offending would lead to fresh deportation proceedings. The tribunal made it clear that if Ajam commits new crimes, the respondent government would be entitled to consider removal again, and any future legal assessment would take into account the circumstances prevailing at that later time. This sets a strict boundary for his continued residence in the UK, contingent entirely on his future conduct and rehabilitation.