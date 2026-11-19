Jokkmokk municipality CEO Lars Eriksson was fired following an investigation by SVT journalist Ellika Nilsson, who linked his public persona to his adult film alias Hans.

A serious political scandal has erupted in the small Swedish municipality of Jokkmokk, located in the Arctic Circle region of Swedish Lapland, after it was revealed that its chief executive, Lars Eriksson, maintained a secret second career as an adult film actor. The 56-year-old politician, who previously served as a member of the Swedish parliament, was abruptly stripped of his high-profile local government position in October after investigators linked his official identity to his pornographic stage persona, Hans.

Investigation Reveals Double Life of Politician

The discovery originated from Swedish journalist Ellika Nilsson of the national broadcaster SVT, who began probing the sudden and unexplained dismissal of Mr. Eriksson from his role as the municipality's top administrator. The investigation was triggered by a photograph from the AVN Awards, an event considered the adult film industry's equivalent of the Oscars, which showed a man bearing a striking resemblance to the local council chief. This visual clue prompted Ms. Nilsson to look deeper into the background of the man who had recently lost his job without any public justification from local officials.

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Mrs. Nilsson explained that while the initial resemblance was notable, it was not sufficient proof to establish that the two individuals were the same person. However, the strange circumstances surrounding the dismissal of such a costly official in a cash-strapped municipality of approximately 4,600 residents raised immediate red flags for the investigative team. They suspected that the financial burden of removing a senior executive without cause masked a more significant underlying issue that required urgent public exposure.

Digital Forensics Confirm Identity as Hans

The breakthrough in identifying the council chief as the adult performer Hans came through rigorous digital forensics and cross-referencing of online data points. Ms. Nilsson uncovered a series of technical links connecting the pseudonym Hans with the real Lars Eriksson, including shared email addresses, a linked PayPal account associated with a private phone number, and geotagged social media posts on X that could be traced to towns where Mr. Eriksson had previously resided.

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Further evidence included other digital accounts that matched Mr. Eriksson's stated age and residential history. When confronted by SVT reporters with these findings, Mr. Eriksson initially responded with confusion, asking what kind of allegation was being made against him. Shortly after this initial denial, several social media accounts linked to his alter ego Hans were deleted, with Mr. Eriksson later claiming that someone in the United States had gained unauthorized access to those profiles.

Financial Implications for Jokkmokk Municipality

The dismissal of Lars Eriksson has significant financial implications for the local government of Jokkmokk, which is already dealing with budgetary constraints. The rapid removal of the chief executive involved substantial costs, raising questions about the municipality's fiscal responsibility and the transparency of its internal processes. Local politicians have remained silent regarding the specific reasons for the termination, leaving the community puzzled and the broader public skeptical of the official narrative provided.

Mr. Eriksson eventually confirmed in writing that he was indeed the man appearing in the adult films. He stated that he performed under the name Hans and appeared in multiple productions, including entries in the F*** Club series. During an interview with the industry publication AVN, he had famously declared, I am a Viking, do whatever, highlighting the extent of his involvement in the genre and his willingness to take on various roles on camera.

Timeline of Adult Films and Political Career

According to SVT, eight films featuring Lars Eriksson were released between 2018, the year he left his seat in the Swedish parliament, and 2026. However, Mr. Eriksson disputes this timeline, claiming that he ceased working in the adult industry in 2022 and had no control over the release dates of subsequent films. He noted that two specific films, one published in 2025 and another in October of this year, were the first to bring his past career to public attention.

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The scandal has drawn global attention to the small municipality of Jokkmokk, transforming it from a quiet northern community into the center of an international media frenzy. The revelations have sparked debates about privacy, political ethics, and the double lives maintained by public figures. As the dust settles, the community remains grappling with the fallout of a scandal that has upended local governance and attracted scrutiny from around the world.