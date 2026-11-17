Lars Eriksson, Jokkmokk's council chief, was dismissed after his history in adult films emerged. Security risks cited by officials clash with claims of past legal activity.

Lars Eriksson, the 55-year-old Municipal Council Chief of Jokkmokk in Swedish Lapland, has lost his position following revelations that he previously worked as a pornstar. The dismissal occurred last month after an investigation by SVT identified Eriksson appearing in two adult films released in 2025 and October of the current year. These discoveries happened while he was actively serving as the head of the local municipality.

Eriksson Dismissed Over Adult Film Career

Mr Eriksson was officially sacked on October 19 after the municipality confirmed his identity in the adult content. The decision was driven by concerns that his previous employment in the pornography industry posed a potential security threat. Officials argued that such a background could make him vulnerable to blackmail by criminal elements or foreign powers interested in the municipality.

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Despite the initial dismissal, Mr Eriksson was reinstated to his role one week later. However, his reinstatement came with significant restrictions. He no longer holds responsibility for the council's workforce, financial management, or budget oversight. The municipality decided to terminate his specific duties as municipal manager, resulting in severance pay equivalent to seven months of his salary.

Security Concerns and Blackmail Risks

Jokkmokk's labour committee justified the decision to remove Mr Eriksson from key responsibilities by citing potential security vulnerabilities. Councillor Roland Boman told SVT that the pornographic films represented a possible security risk. The committee feared that the existence of these films could be exploited by bad actors to coerce the council chief into compromising municipal interests.

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Olle Lundin, a professor of administrative law at Uppsala University, supported the view that the situation required careful handling. He noted that the municipality is of great interest to foreign powers, primarily Russia. Having a vulnerability factor in a municipality of heavy security policy interest is not optimal, Lundin stated. The municipality must plug and clean up these vulnerabilities to ensure operational security.

Eriksson Claims Activity Ended Before Politics

Lars Eriksson has consistently denied that his past career influences his current duties. He claims that the movies were filmed in the United States before he entered local politics. Eriksson stated that his last contact with the porn industry was in 2022. This date precedes his eligibility for municipal service, suggesting the activities were completed before his political rise.

The former Social Democratic Party MP for Västmanland also addressed the marketing of the films. An SVT investigation found that the movies were marketed via an account on X until last month. Eriksson told the Swedish outlet he had no influence over when the films would be published. He added that he did not operate the account, claiming it was handled on behalf of the distributor.

Legal Stance and Public Response

Mr Eriksson has argued that attempting to use his porn career as a blackmail weapon is pointless. He responded by saying he had openly addressed questions from Swedish media when approached for comment. He emphasized that this was a legal, albeit taboo, activity that ended more than two years before he became eligible for municipal service. He finds it difficult to see any impact on his ability to serve.

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Eriksson had starred in porn films dating back to 2018. This was the same year he left the Riksdag, Sweden's parliament. He served as a Member of Parliament for Västmanland, a constituency located near Stockholm. He later served as Jokkmokk council chief since February 2024. His pseudonym in the adult films was 'Hans'. The films were released while he was in office, leading to the current controversy and administrative changes.