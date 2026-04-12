Swedish Man on Trial for Aggravated Pimping, Rape, and Assault of Wife

A Swedish man faces trial accused of exploiting his wife by forcing her into sex work with numerous men for financial gain. The charges include aggravated pimping, rape, and assault, with the prosecution alleging he profited significantly from her exploitation. The trial has revealed details of coercion, threats, and the accused's role in facilitating his wife's activities. The case has caused shock and drawn comparisons to other high-profile cases of exploitation.

A Swedish man, a former Hell's Angel according to reports, is on trial for a series of severe charges including aggravated pimping, rape, and assault. The 62-year-old suspect, who denies all accusations, was apprehended in October after his wife reported him to the authorities in northern Sweden . He has remained in custody since the arrest. The trial commenced on Friday in Angermanlands district court, with the accused appearing calm while the prosecutor, Ida Annerstedt, presented the charges.

The charges stem from allegations that the man exploited his wife, who is described as vulnerable, by coercing her into engaging in sexual acts with approximately 120 men for financial gain. The prosecution alleges that the suspect facilitated an operation where his wife was forced to sell sex over a period of years. The prosecutor stated he profited immensely from the situation and created and supported a drug and alcohol addiction for his wife, creating the perfect conditions to manipulate her.\The prosecutor emphasized the defendant's ruthless exploitation of his wife, highlighting her compromised state due to substance abuse and a deep-seated fear of her husband. The charges encompass numerous instances of assault and threats, including threats to kill his wife if she left him. It was also revealed that the accused had warned his wife to avoid angering him, as it would unleash a 'monster.' The prosecution claims the accused amassed over 500,000 kronor (£40,050) from these activities. The wife, who was not present in the courtroom, followed the proceedings remotely via video link, with her lawyer visible to protect her anonymity. The trial, after the initial charges, continued behind closed doors, to protect her identity. The prosecution pointed out that the man created online advertisements, arranged meetings, and monitored his wife, pressuring her to perform sexual acts online to attract more clients. The charges include eight counts of rape and four attempted rapes, including incidents where the man compelled his wife to have sex with specific clients and forced her to perform acts for online videos, which are considered rape under Swedish law because consent was not given. The prosecutor indicated that while the wife had, to a certain extent, agreed to sell sex, she had established boundaries that the accused repeatedly disregarded.\The alleged offences took place between August 11, 2022, and October 21, 2025. Investigations have identified approximately 120 buyers, with 26 of them currently charged with purchasing sex. Public broadcaster SVT reported that many buyers believed they were communicating directly with the woman when arranging meetings and negotiating prices, but the prosecution argues they were actually interacting with the man. Some buyers allegedly paid for services instead of cash, with instances including the repair of a generator in the couple's recreational vehicle and the creation of a horoscope. The accused's lawyer, Martina Michaelsdotter, asserts her client denies all charges. She states her client admits to some involvement in his wife's business but maintains it was in accordance with her instructions and wishes, describing his role as partly administrative and providing technical support, denying any coercion or violence. The case has sparked considerable shock in Sweden, drawing parallels to the case of Gisele Pelicot in France, whose husband was convicted of similar exploitation. Under Swedish law, selling sex is legal, but facilitating or paying for sex is illegal





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Sweden Pimping Rape Assault Exploitation

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Swedish Man on Trial for Aggravated Pimping, Rape and Assault of WifeA 62-year-old Swedish man is on trial for exploiting his wife by facilitating her sexual encounters with 120 men for payment. The charges include aggravated pimping, rape, and assault, with the prosecution alleging he pressured her into sexual acts, created online adverts, and controlled her drug and alcohol use. The trial, which has drawn comparisons to a similar case in France, is unfolding in Sweden.

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