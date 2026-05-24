Swifties question Taylor Swift's loyalties as Knicks-Cavaliers game

Swifties are taking a second look at Taylor Swift's recent appearance at Saturday's Eastern Conference Finals game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Some fans are believing that Swift's presence at the game along with her boyfriend, Cleveland native Travis Kelce, may reveal a secret allegiance for the Knicks.

After Taylor Swift joined boyfriend Travis Kelce courtside for the Eastern Conference Finals in Cleveland, fans of the New York Knicks believe they know where the pop idol's loyalties truly lied.

Swift sat next to Kelce, who is a Cleveland native and longtime Cavaliers fan, for the game on Saturday evening. As Kelce chugged beers and screamed at the crowd to pump them up, Swift enjoyed herself and was seen planting a kiss on her man in the middle of the game. But this was enough to send Knicks Twitter into meltdown considering Swift has a long history of supporting the team.

Swift did not wear any colors indicating her affiliation for the Cavaliers - opting instead to wear a black top and jacket, as well as blue jeans. Knicks fans reminded Swifties of her past allegiance and social media was flooded with pictures of Swift in Knicks gear as well as images of her sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden to watch games.

However, if Swift was indeed rooting for the Knicks, then she went home happy after New York won Game 3





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Taylor Swift New York Knicks Eastern Conference Finals Cavaliers Support Allegiance

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