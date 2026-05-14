Swimming Pool Proposal Refused: Concerns Over Vehicular Access and Visibility Splays

Proposals to turn a private swimming pool in a detached dormer bungalow into a public amenity for swimming lessons have been refused due to concerns over vehicular access and visibility splays.

Proposals to turn a private swimming pool in a detached dormer bungalow into a public amenity for swimming lessons have been refused. The application was lodged with Wyre planers for proposals for a partial change of use from residential dwelling – Birkrigg, on Carr Lane, Hambleton – with indoor swimming pool to a commercial business , with the residential home aspect to remain.

The submitted planning statement outlined that the proposed hours of use would be Monday to Friday 9.30am to 2.30pm as well as from 4pm to 7pm, and from 9am to 4pm on Saturdays. Use of the site would include the private hire of the pool for one hour slots for lessons, lifesaving and aquafit classes.

The planning officer accepted that the proposals, by applicant Miss Kelly Leveridge, would provide a recreational facility for the use of local people and on balance was not considered to conflict with the overall aims of planning policy. It was also accepted that the application would offer some employment in the area.

However, the planning officer refused the application on the grounds that a safe and appropriate vehicular access to and from the site had not been sufficiently demonstrated by the applicant. The officer raised concerns about the application’s “visibility splays” – the designated triangular, unobstructed areas at a road junction or access point which ensure drivers can clearly see oncoming traffic and pedestrians.

This is a critical safety component in planning applications designed to prevent accidents by guaranteeing clear lines of sight. The planning officer concluded: “The access visibility splays would be formed over land owned by third parties that is outside of the application site and outside of the applicant’s control.

“The visibility splays cannot be secured under the current application, and the application therefore fails to provide adequate visibility splays with the site boundary. “Given that a safe and appropriate vehicular access to and from the site has not been demonstrated, the application would have a detrimental impact on highway safety in the immediate vicinity, which would conflict with Planning Policy within the Local Plan and guidance in Chapter 9 of the National Policy Planning Framework.





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Private Swimming Pool Detached Dormer Bungalow Partial Change Of Use Indoor Swimming Pool Commercial Business Residential Home Aspect Private Hire Lessons Lifesaving Aquafit Classes Planning Policy Planning Officer Application Vehicular Access Visibility Splays Highway Safety Planning Application Planning Policy Within The Local Plan Guidance In Chapter 9 Of The National Policy P

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