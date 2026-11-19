First Minister John Swinney defends his handling of critical whistleblower letters regarding NHS Grampian patient deaths, as Labour demands an internal investigation into government responsiveness.

First Minister John Swinney is facing intense scrutiny after allegations surfaced that he failed to act on multiple warnings regarding preventable deaths at NHS Grampian. The controversy centers on correspondence from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary whistleblower Dr Mohammed Habib, which reached the Scottish Government but did not result in immediate intervention. Critics argue that the delay in addressing these clinical concerns has had severe consequences for patient safety within the health board.

Whistleblower Letters Ignored by Ministers

The core of the accusation involves Dr Mohammed Habib, who sent three separate letters directly to the First Minister raising grave concerns about patient care. Despite these communications, Mr Swinney stated that he only reviewed the documents for the first time on Thursday morning. He explained that the correspondence was initially processed at an official level rather than being directed straight to his desk, given the clinical nature of the issues raised by the whistleblower.

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Mr Habib, a senior doctor at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, has been advocating for changes to address systemic failures. The letters detailed specific risks and operational problems that, according to critics, should have triggered an immediate governmental response. The fact that the First Minister was unaware of the content until Thursday morning has become a central point of contention in the ongoing political debate at Holyrood.

Labor Demands Internal and Criminal Probes

Scottish Labour leader Michael Marra has strongly condemned the situation, describing the Scottish Government's handling of the scandal as totally dysfunctional. During First Minister's Questions at Holyrood, Mr Marra called for an urgent internal review to determine exactly who knew what and when regarding the letters. He argued that the lack of action allowed preventable deaths to continue unchecked, despite the whistleblower's repeated attempts to seek help for vulnerable patients.

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Mr Marra emphasized that Dr Habib wrote to Scottish ministers four times in total, with three of those letters addressed directly to the First Minister. The Labour leader stated that nothing was done to stop the deaths despite these warnings. He demanded that the Permanent Secretary commission an immediate internal investigation into the government's administrative processes. Furthermore, he urged the Lord Advocate to move swiftly toward criminal prosecution, citing the gravity of the inaction.

Government Reviews Correspondence Protocols

In response to the backlash, John Swinney has ordered a review into how ministerial correspondence is handled within the Scottish Government. He tasked Permanent Secretary Joe Griffin with examining whether changes should be made to the current system to ensure critical communications are escalated appropriately. This review aims to prevent similar oversights in the future by clarifying the pathways through which sensitive clinical concerns reach the highest levels of government.

Mr Swinney acknowledged that the issues raised in the letters were of the gravest concern. He noted that the government had already taken action last week by requiring significant changes in the leadership of NHS Grampian. However, he refused to back calls for an internal review of the government's handling of the specific correspondence or to support demands for a criminal probe at this stage.

Scope of Criminal Prosecution Remains Unclear

Regarding the calls for legal action, a spokesperson for the First Minister clarified that criminal prosecution is not a matter for the government to decide directly. The decision rests with the police, who must consider any evidence, and the Lord Advocate, who determines the merits of any criminal prosecution. Mr Swinney maintained that this judicial process is separate from the administrative responsibilities of the Scottish Government.

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Meanwhile, the political pressure continues to mount on Holyrood. The opposition argues that the initial dismissal of the whistleblower's letters by official channels demonstrates a systemic failure. As the review by Joe Griffin proceeds, stakeholders are waiting to see if the findings will lead to broader reforms in how health crises are communicated to ministers.