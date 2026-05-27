Swinney rejects Holyrood inquiry into Murrell embezzlement, accuses opposition of politicising crime

Scottish First Minister John Swinney has dismissed opposition calls for a parliamentary inquiry into the Peter Murrell embezzlement case, saying the police investigation was sufficient and that demands for more scrutiny are an attempt to politicise criminality.

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney has rejected calls for a parliamentary inquiry into the Peter Murrell embezzlement case, accusing opposition parties of attempting to 'politicise criminality'.

Speaking at a housing development in East Lothian, Swinney defended the police investigation, Operation Branchform, as thorough and sufficient, arguing that a Holyrood committee could not add anything further. He stated, 'There is no need for a Holyrood inquiry - what could it do that a detailed police investigation has not just done?

' Swinney emphasised that the criminality involved has been addressed in court and insisted that his party has robust governance procedures. Opposition leaders, however, argue that significant questions remain unanswered. Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie highlighted concerns about the length and cost of the police investigation - which took several years and cost £2 million - as well as the actions of the Crown Office and the SNP leadership.

Baillie questioned why no one in the party inquired about missing ring-fenced funds raised for a second independence campaign, noting that Murrell embezzled over £400,000 over a 12-year period. She also raised issues about the timing of Murrell's court hearing, which was delayed until after the Scottish election, and allegations that the Crown Office tipped off the Scottish government about Nicola Sturgeon not facing charges.

The Scottish Conservatives have joined the calls, demanding that the Crown Office publish its reasons for not charging Sturgeon. The controversy stems from Murrell's embezzlement, which funded luxury purchases including a £125,000 motorhome, Lalique salt and pepper shakers, and designer goods. Murrell, the former SNP chief executive and husband of ex-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody. Sturgeon has denied any knowledge of his actions.

Swinney dismissed the demands as an attempt to 'politicise criminality', urging respect for the police and courts. However, opposition parties maintain that a Holyrood inquiry is essential to restore public trust, especially given the involvement of public funds. The SNP receives public money from the Electoral Commission for policy development, and its MPs and MSPs donate portions of their salaries to the party.

While the party argues that such funds are properly audited, critics question oversight of the missing ring-fenced funds and the overall handling of the case





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SNP Peter Murrell Embezzlement Holyrood Inquiry John Swinney

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