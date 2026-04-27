Swinney's Independence Push Faces Criticism as 'Out of Touch'

SNP leader John Swinney's plan to prioritize a new independence referendum within the first 100 days of a potential government has been met with widespread criticism from opposition parties, who argue it ignores pressing domestic issues and demonstrates a disconnect from the concerns of the Scottish people.

Scottish National Party leader John Swinney has faced considerable criticism following the announcement of his party's plans for the initial 100 days of governance should they secure victory in the upcoming May Holyrood election.

The core of this plan revolves around a renewed push for Scottish independence, a strategy that has drawn fire from opposition parties who argue it demonstrates a disconnect from the pressing issues facing the nation. Swinney declared that his administration, currently favored to win the election on May 7th, will immediately initiate efforts to secure the necessary powers to hold another independence referendum.

This will begin with a vote in the Scottish Parliament on the very first day after the government is formed, followed by the publication of a draft Referendum Bill within the first 100 days. However, the crucial point remains that the authority to authorize such a referendum rests with the UK Parliament at Westminster, 12 years after Scotland voted to remain within the United Kingdom.

The decision to prioritize independence, particularly given the multitude of challenges Scotland currently confronts, has been widely ridiculed. Opposition leaders have pointed out the irony of an established governing party adopting a tactic typically employed by those seeking to unseat incumbents. The SNP has been in power, either independently or in coalition, for almost two decades, making this 'first 100 days' pledge appear particularly incongruous.

Russell Findlay, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, sharply criticized Swinney's plan, stating it confirms a profound lack of understanding of the Scottish public's priorities. Findlay argued that the focus should be on addressing the cost-of-living crisis, improving employment opportunities, bolstering education, and strengthening the National Health Service, rather than reigniting constitutional debates. Jackie Baillie, Deputy Leader of Scottish Labour, echoed this sentiment, highlighting that the SNP's 'first 100 days' effectively occurred nearly 20 years ago in 2007.

She suggested that a review of the SNP's performance over the past 100 days – characterized by an NHS in crisis, a significant number of children in temporary housing, rising crime rates, and disruptions in classrooms – provides a clear indication of what another 100 days of SNP governance would entail. Swinney reiterated his commitment to initiating the process of securing a Section 30 order, which is required to legislate on matters reserved to Westminster, on the first parliamentary day.

Swinney, speaking in Glasgow, emphasized that his party intends to 'hit the ground running' if re-elected. He asserted that the Scottish Parliament, chosen by the people of Scotland, should have the opportunity to reflect the democratic will of the Scottish populace. Beyond the referendum push, the SNP also plans to formally request the immediate transfer of powers to Holyrood, granting it control over energy policy.

The First Minister unveiled a document outlining the SNP's plans, simultaneously criticizing Westminster for its perceived absence in addressing the cost-of-living crisis. The document includes proposals for assisting 2,000 first-time homebuyers with a £10,000 deposit support scheme.

Furthermore, the SNP intends to introduce legislation within the first 100 days to protect farmers and food producers from the impact of rising costs, developed in collaboration with industry representatives. Swinney defended his party's approach, stating that it demonstrates an SNP government actively working for the benefit of Scotland.

The core argument presented by the SNP is that Scotland's voice is not being adequately represented at the UK level, and that independence is the necessary path to ensure the nation's interests are prioritized. However, critics maintain that this focus diverts attention and resources from more immediate and pressing domestic concerns





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