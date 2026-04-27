Swinney Vows Independence Push Regardless of Election Outcome

John Swinney, SNP leader, pledges to prioritize Scottish independence from day one of a new government, even without a majority, sparking criticism from opposition parties and raising questions about the legality and political feasibility of his plans.

John Swinney , the leader of the Scottish National Party ( SNP ), faces criticism for reaffirming his commitment to prioritize Scottish independence immediately upon forming a new government, even without securing a majority in the upcoming election.

This pledge contradicts previous statements suggesting that an outright victory was necessary for a credible mandate to pursue independence. Swinney announced plans to initiate a vote in the Scottish Parliament to request the authority to hold a referendum, utilizing a Section 30 order, and to publish a draft referendum Bill within his first 100 days in office. He also intends to establish a Constitutional Convention, excluding the Reform UK party, to draft a constitution for an independent Scotland.

Despite repeated questioning, Swinney avoided directly stating whether these plans were contingent on winning a majority of seats. However, a spokesperson later clarified that the SNP would proceed with its independence agenda as long as it remains in power. This stance has drawn strong reactions from opposition parties, with the Scottish Tories accusing Swinney of pursuing constitutional chaos and Labour alleging a deliberate attempt to alter the terms of the debate.

Recent polling data indicates the SNP may fall short of its target of 65 seats, potentially leading to a minority government. The SNP leader unveiled these plans during a speech to party members in Glasgow, outlining his vision for the first 100 days of a potential fifth term.

He emphasized a swift start, proposing a parliamentary vote on a Section 30 order to secure referendum powers and the publication of a draft Referendum Bill mirroring the 2014 question: Should Scotland be an independent country? Yes or No. The proposed Constitutional Convention aims to contribute to the development of both the referendum Bill and a draft constitution for an independent Scotland.

It is worth noting that the SNP has previously presented draft referendum Bills in 2016 and 2021, which ultimately did not progress due to legal challenges. The Lord Advocate in 2021 determined that the Bill exceeded the powers of the Scottish Parliament, a decision later upheld by the UK Supreme Court. Crucially, there is no legal mechanism to compel the UK Government to grant a referendum, making it a fundamentally political decision.

Swinney, however, expressed confidence that a precedent established in 2011, where an SNP majority led to a referendum, would be respected. He also highlighted additional policy goals for the first 100 days, including support for first-time homebuyers, fare caps on bus travel in specific regions, and the expansion of GP walk-in centres, alongside a proposed price cap on essential food items.

Opposition parties have strongly condemned Swinney’s unwavering focus on independence, arguing that it diverts attention from pressing issues such as the cost-of-living crisis, healthcare, and education. The Scottish Tories criticized Swinney for prioritizing constitutional matters over the needs of the Scottish people, while Labour accused him of shifting the focus to distract from the SNP’s perceived failures. Anas Sarwar, the leader of Scottish Labour, asserted that Swinney’s priority lies in dividing the country rather than addressing critical public services.

The debate centers on the legitimacy of pursuing independence without a clear mandate from the electorate and the potential for further constitutional deadlock. The SNP’s strategy hinges on leveraging political pressure and potentially relying on the precedent of the 2011 referendum, despite the lack of a guaranteed path to securing a Section 30 order from the UK Government. The upcoming election will be pivotal in determining the future direction of Scotland and the viability of Swinney’s ambitious plans for independence.

The situation is further complicated by the potential for a minority government, which could necessitate negotiations with other parties to secure support for key legislative initiatives





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