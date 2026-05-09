Swinney vows to keep Nigel Farage’s Reform UK 'locked out' of power after SNP five-term victory

First Minister John Swinney pledged to work with opposition parties to prevent Nigel Farage’s Reform UK from having any role in Scotland’s government after the SNP secured a historic fifth term at Holyrood. Additionally, Swinney hinted at a renewed push for Scottish independence, warning that the UK could face a ‘Farage-proofed’ environment at Westminster.

First Minister John Swinney vowed to work with rival parties to keep Nigel Farage ’s Reform UK ‘locked out’ of power after the SNP secured a historic fifth term at Holyrood , citing the arrival of Reform MSPs in the Scottish Parliament and the party’s hostility towards minority groups in their country.

Swinney hinted at a renewed push for Scottish independence, arguing that Scotland must be ‘Farage-proofed’ against the prospect of Reform taking power at Westminster. The SNP leader said he would engage in talks with other opposition parties to ensure Reform has no role in government and that there can be a stable and inclusive approach to governance





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John Swinney Nigel Farage Reform UK Scottish Parliament Holyrood Minority Groups Independence Farage-Proofed UK SNP Conservatives Liberal Democrats Scottish Greens Turnout Glasgow Kelvin And Maryhill

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