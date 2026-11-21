Swiss F/A-18 Hornets arrive at RAF Leeming for Exercise Yorknite. Pilots conduct night and low-level missions across the North of England to enhance tactical skills.

The Swiss Air Force has deployed approximately ten F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets to RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire for a comprehensive training exercise. This deployment marks the beginning of Exercise Yorknite, a military operation that runs strictly from November 9 to December 4. The primary objective involves low-level flying and night missions across the northern regions of England.

Training Operations and Flight Schedules

Swiss pilots are undertaking complex engagement scenarios and tactical flying routines throughout the month-long duration of the operation. These missions include joint exercises alongside Royal Air Force aircraft to enhance interoperability. Flight activity is scheduled to occur between 2.30am and 9.30pm daily. The operators are utilizing the vast designated low-flying airspace in the North of England, which offers sparsely populated areas and varying altitudes suitable for advanced maneuvers.

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Visuals and Optical Illusions Captured

Dramatic images from Thirlmere in Cumbria show two Swiss jets appearing to fly mere inches apart. This visual effect was captured by photographer Kris Langsdale on Thursday from the Raven Crag Viewing Point at an elevation of 461 meters. Langsdale explained that the perspective created an optical illusion as the jets crossed paths. He noted that the image represented a lead position change as the aircraft exited the lake into a left bank.

Strategic Reasons for UK Deployment

The Swiss authorities state that their pilots conduct nearly half the night-flying hours of neighboring air forces. This disparity makes overseas deployment a crucial component of their training regimen. Switzerland has restricted airspace and mountain ranges that limit the ability to practice advanced maneuvers domestically. The UK provides larger training areas that are essential for these specific tactical requirements.

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Diplomatic Ties and Future Outlook

This deployment reinforces a five-year air training agreement that Switzerland renewed with the United Kingdom this year. A spokesperson for RAF Leeming welcomed the Swiss Air Force on their Facebook page. The statement emphasized a wish for a safe and successful Yorkshire detachment for the next four weeks. The exercise represents a significant step in strengthening bilateral military cooperation between the two nations.

Weather Challenges and Operational Adjustments

Operational success faced minor hurdles due to weather conditions during the initial days. Langsdale reported that some passes were canceled due to bad weather, nearly causing the team to give up. However, the team proceeded with three by two ship passes, successfully capturing the intended imagery. The resilience of the operation highlights the commitment to completing the scheduled training objectives despite environmental variables.