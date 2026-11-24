Throo Alain Mathieu Han dies after elephant stampede on Mount Cameroon. British tourists injured in human-wildlife conflict zone.

Throo Alain Mathieu Han, a Swiss national, has died following a violent encounter with a herd of elephants on Mount Cameroon. A British tourist suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the same incident, which occurred on Thursday while the group was hiking. The tragedy highlights the increasing tension between trekkers and wildlife in the region.

The Elephant Rampage Unfolds

Throo Alain Mathieu Han was part of a hiking party that included four British tourists, an American citizen, and himself. They were descending the highest peak in West and Central Africa when they crossed paths with a migrating herd. The group had selected a route that doubles as a corridor for elephants moving toward a nearby lake. This overlap in territorial usage likely triggered the aggressive reaction from the animals.

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Witnesses state the herd perceived their presence as a threat to their young. The situation escalated rapidly, causing panic among the hikers. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests and Wildlife reported that the group scattered in different directions. Some tourists attempted to escape by climbing into nearby trees, while others ran down the slope.

Details of the Fatal Attack

Throo Alain Mathieu Han fell into a ditch while attempting to flee the herd. In a brutal turn of events, he was impaled by an elephant tusk after falling. Another tourist recounted that a guide was lifted by an elephant's trunk and placed directly onto Han, who had already been struck. This testimony underscores the chaotic and terrifying nature of the ambush that unfolded on the mountain slopes.

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One British survivor described hearing screams and assuming guides were trying to scare the animals. He later realized the noises came from people being attacked. He hid in a tree stump for two hours to survive the immediate danger. The group eventually found Han alive, though he suffered a black eye and internal bleeding. They fashioned a stretcher to carry him away, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Emergency Response and Medical Care

Mount Cameroon National Park teams, assisted by military personnel, intervened quickly after being alerted by the guides. They secured the remaining tourists and transported them to safety in Bakingili. Authorities received Han's remains from the mountain for further procedures. Two other tourists sustained minor injuries and were treated at the Limbe Regional Hospital in the Southwest Province of Cameroon.

Both injured tourists were released after receiving medical attention. The swift action of park authorities and military support ensured the survival of the majority of the group. However, the death of Throo Alain Mathieu Han serves as a somber reminder of the risks associated with hiking in elephant habitats.

Context of Human-Wildlife Conflict

Clashes between trekkers and elephants on Mount Cameroon are not new. African forest elephants inhabit the dense rainforests of West and Central Africa. These animals have slower reproductive rates than savanna elephants, making population recovery difficult. Their primary strongholds are now limited to Gabon and the Republic of Congo, with smaller groups in Cameroon.

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Human encroachment for agriculture and infrastructure has fragmented their habitat. This has led to increased conflict with humans. Poaching for ivory remains the most immediate threat. The African forest elephant population declined by 62 percent between 2002 and 2011. The International Union for Conservation of Nature declared the species Critically Endangered in 2021.

Global Implications and Safety Concerns

Incidents like the attack on Throo Alain Mathieu Han reflect broader ecological challenges. The loss of 30 percent of the species' geographical range during the previous decade has compressed wildlife into smaller areas. This increases the likelihood of dangerous encounters with humans. The crisis meeting held at the sub-prefect's office in Idenau addresses these growing concerns.

Administrative and forestry officials attended the meeting to discuss future measures. The tragedy mirrors other recent fatal incidents, such as the death of Gary Freeman in South Africa. These events highlight the unpredictable power of wild elephants. Tourists and locals must remain vigilant when sharing habitats with these critically endangered animals.