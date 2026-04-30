Swiss Nightclub Fire: Owners Face Criminal Charges After Deadly New Year's Blaze

Prosecutors allege that the owners of Le Constellation nightclub in Crans-Montana fled without warning patrons during a deadly fire that killed 41 people. The couple now faces charges of manslaughter and negligence, with investigations revealing lapses in safety protocols and fire inspections.

A tragic fire at Le Constellation nightclub in the Swiss Alpine resort of Crans-Montana during New Year's celebrations resulted in the deaths of 41 people and left 115 others injured.

The blaze, which investigators believe was caused by staff waving champagne bottles with sparklers too close to the ceiling, rapidly escalated into a 'flashover,' engulfing the venue in seconds and making escape nearly impossible. Security footage reviewed by prosecutors shows Jessica Moretti, one of the bar's owners, fleeing the scene without warning patrons or preventing others from entering, despite her legal and ethical obligations to ensure their safety.

Moretti later claimed she panicked and left to call the fire brigade, intending to return once the venue was evacuated. However, her actions have drawn sharp criticism from lawyers representing victims' families, who argue that her failure to act contributed to the tragedy. The footage also reveals that Moretti and her staff inserted sparklers into champagne bottles before lighting them, raising questions about their adherence to safety protocols.

The security guard and DJ, both victims of the fire, were seen struggling to locate fire extinguishers, which were reportedly inaccessible during the emergency. Moretti and her husband, Jacques, are now facing criminal charges, including manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence, and arson by negligence, with potential prison sentences of up to 20 years if convicted.

Investigators are examining whether the soundproofing material on the ceiling complied with fire safety regulations and whether the use of sparklers was permitted in the venue. Local authorities have admitted that fire safety inspections had not been conducted since 2019, further highlighting potential lapses in oversight. The incident has sparked a broader debate about the responsibilities of bar owners in ensuring patron safety, particularly in high-risk environments like nightclubs.

Crans-Montana, a popular destination for alpine skiing and international competitions, has been left grappling with the aftermath of the disaster, with tributes pouring in for the victims. The case underscores the need for stricter enforcement of safety regulations and accountability in the hospitality industry





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Swiss Nightclub Fire Le Constellation Crans-Montana Manslaughter Charges Fire Safety Regulations

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