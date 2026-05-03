Switzerland: Husband 'Pureed' Wife After Argument Over Divorce

Marc Rieben is set to stand trial for the brutal murder of his wife, Kristina Joksimovic, in February 2024. The case has shocked Switzerland due to the horrific nature of the crime, which involved dismemberment and the 'pureeing' of body parts following an argument over their separation.

The seemingly perfect life of Marc Rieben and Kristina Joksimovic, a couple often lauded by friends as embodying a 'perfect family', concealed a horrifying reality.

Kristina, a former Miss Switzerland finalist and catwalk coach, and Marc, the son of a successful lawyer with a stable career and a reputation as a devoted father, presented a curated image of happiness on social media. Just weeks before her death, Kristina shared photos from a luxurious getaway, masking the escalating tensions beneath the surface.

However, in February 2024, this facade shattered when Rieben brutally murdered his wife in a fit of rage, subsequently dismembering her body and even 'pureeing' parts of it, as described in the autopsy report. This shocking crime sent ripples of disbelief throughout Switzerland and beyond. The couple, married since 2017, resided in an affluent area of Binningen, near Basel. Neighbors and acquaintances consistently described Rieben as a model husband and father, actively involved in community activities like scouting.

Friends of Kristina expressed their shock, stating they perceived the couple as idyllic. As Rieben's trial approaches, the motive for the horrific act is becoming clearer. Prosecutors now believe the murder stemmed from a heated argument during discussions about their impending separation. Rieben reportedly vehemently opposed the divorce, demanding full custody of their children and refusing to provide financial support to Kristina.

This disagreement escalated into a violent confrontation where Rieben strangled Kristina with a ribbon-like object after initially assaulting her. The subsequent mutilation of her body, including the removal of her womb, is being examined as a potential indicator of a mental disorder or a deliberate act of degradation. The details revealed in court documents are deeply disturbing. Kristina's body exhibited signs of significant blunt force trauma, including facial cuts and bruising across her body.

Rieben used a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears to dismember her remains, even resorting to an industrial blender for some parts and chemical solutions for others. Disturbingly, investigators found he was watching YouTube videos during the dismemberment process. The basement of their home, described as an 'isolated bunker', yielded a gruesome collection of skin flaps, muscle tissue, and bone fragments. The discovery of Kristina’s remains was made by her father when she failed to collect their daughters from kindergarten.

Rieben initially feigned ignorance, even cooking dinner for his father-in-law, before the horrifying truth was uncovered when Kristina’s father found her severed head in a black bin bag in the basement. This case highlights the devastating consequences of hidden domestic tensions and the importance of recognizing the warning signs of abuse





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