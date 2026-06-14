Voters chose to reject a proposal that would limit population growth to 10 million before 2050 by a nearly two-thirds majority. The results come after a closely fought campaign between proponents and opponents of the proposal. The Swiss government had urged the rejection of the cap proposal, citing concerns over the impact on housing market and economic growth. Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans welcomed the rejection of the cap, and vowed to look at other ways to set in motion long-planned immigration reforms

Switzerland Rejects Proposal to Limit Population Growth to 10 Million. The proposal, backed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party, would have enforced a 10 million population cap before 2050, with severe consequences for freedom of movement with the EU if the cap was exceeded for two consecutive years.

The Swiss government urged the rejection of the cap proposal, citing concerns over the potential economic impacts of limiting access to foreign workers. Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans welcomed the rejection of the cap but expressed a commitment to exploring other options for addressing the concerns of voters regarding housing and immigration. The population, which is currently at 9.7 million, is forecast to reach 10 million in the early 2040s.

The population cap proposal was one among the many policies being considered to curb immigration across Europe. The government of Switzerland urged voters to reject the cap but their opponents argued it was a recipe for chaos. Despite the Swiss referendum result, the source of the population growth or migration concern was not stated but many of the discussion utilized influx





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