Switzerland vs Qatar: Match Analysis and Preparations

The match between Switzerland and Qatar is an intense moment for both teams. Switzerland whips a free-kick from the left low into the box, but Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada manages to hold on. Switzerland's oldest starting XI at the World Cup, with an average age of 30 years and 86 days, is a notable aspect of the match. The team's preparations for their second World Cup have been less than ideal, with only two games played since December due to the US-Iran war.

The match being played in San Francisco , California is an intense moment for Qatar as Switzerland whips a free-kick from the left low into the box, but Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada manages to hold on.

Switzerland works the ball well down the left, Ricardo Rodriguez plays a low cross into the path of Dan Ndoye, but he spoons his first-time effort from 10 yards out high over the bar. Mahmoud Abunada has to parry it into danger, but he gets so much power on it, making a good save. It's a very, very good save to be fair because Dan Ndoye does put his foot through it.

Dan Ndoye runs onto an incisive through ball from Michel Aebischer, and forces Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada into a smart low stop. Edmílson Junior robs the ball off Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji and finds himself through on goal, but he pokes his effort straight at Gregor Kobel. Early chance for Switzerland - Michel Aebischer meets a ball over the Qatar defence and nods it down to Breel Embolo, but the striker's shot from the edge of the box is blocked.

This is Switzerland's oldest starting XI at the World Cup, with an average age of 30 years and 86 days, surpassing their previous record from 1950 against Brazil (28 years 314 days). On whether there's a feeling amongst the Swiss that they could go quite far in the tournament, Yeah absolutely. This has been building for them for over ten years now - all of the consecutive tournaments that they have reached.

This is their seventh straight major tournament, their sixth straight World Cup and they've kind of progressed in each one. At the last two Euros they reached the quarter-finals, they were desperately unlucky against Spain and England. This time they kind of want to replicate 1954 and reach the quarter-final stage in a World Cup. I have always enjoyed watching the Swiss - rooting for them in this game.

I agree with John, I think they will get to the Quarter Finals as well. There appears to be plenty of empty seats at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium - we're told there are many fans enjoying the shade and refreshments on the stadium concourse. Switzerland will cause a lot of teams problems at this tournament - some of the big teams as well.

Mohammed Muntari scored Qatar's only goal at their home World Cup in 2022, but Almoez Ali and Akram Afif will be looking to score their first goals at the 2026 edition. Akram Afif inspired Qatar to win back-to-back Asian Cups in 2019 and 2023, providing 10 assists during the former before scoring eight in the latter, including a hat-trick in the final. Almoez Ali scored 12 goals in qualifying, surpassed only by 16 from Norway's Erling Haaland.

He is Qatar's record scorer with 60 goals for his country, with a ratio of almost a goal every other game. Qatar's preparations for their second World Cup have been less than ideal. The US-Iran war led to the cancellation of friendlies with Serbia and Argentina earlier this year, meaning Julen Lopetegui's side have played just twice since December.

Their World Cup warm-up games consisted of a 1-0 defeat to Ireland and a goalless draw with El Salvador, 45 places below Qatar in the Fifa world rankings. You can listen to live coverage of this game on BBC Radio 5 Live. Mike Minay is joined by Clinton Morrison to talk you through the action





BBCSport / 🏆 111. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Switzerland Vs Qatar World Cup San Francisco Qatar's Preparations Switzerland's Oldest Starting XI

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Argentina reclaim top spot in FIFA Men’s World Rankings as 2026 World Cup kicks offArgentina have reclaimed the number one spot in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. The update comes at the perfect time for Lionel Scaloni’s side, with the 2026 World Cup now officially underway as Argentina seek to defend their crown.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Does three points guarantee spot in World Cup round of 32?BBC Sport's Ask Me Anything team looks at whether earning three points in the World Cup group stage will be enough to advance to the knockout rounds.

Read more »

Women's T20 World Cup: Tournament can 'coexist' with football's World Cup, says ICCThe Women's T20 World Cup in England can 'coexist' with the ongoing football World Cup rather than being overshadowed, says ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta.

Read more »

Women's T20 World Cup: Tournament can 'coexist' with football's World Cup, says ICCThe Women's T20 World Cup in England can 'coexist' with the ongoing football World Cup rather than being overshadowed, says ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta.

Read more »