Sybilla Hart: Real-life Cotswolds antics made Rivals look tame

Growing up in Bisley, the Cotswolds village, Sybilla Hart had a unique upbringing compared to the fictional Rutshire in "Rivals". She shares real-life Cotswolds antics, including weekend activities at Badminton Horse Trials, dinner parties, hunt balls, charity discos, dogs, horses, and boarding school escapes. Additionally, Hart reminisces about Jilly Cooper's anecdotes and the infamous prurient romp under the hay bales.

Champagne-popping parties, indiscretions galore were routine for Sybilla Hart, growing up in Bisley , the Cotswolds village, as captured by Jilly Cooper in " Rivals ". She reminisces about the first series of the popular show, which felt like watching her life unfold in high definition, and shares real-life Cotswolds antics.

Hart discusses growing up in the real Rutshire in the 1980s, where affairs, dinner parties, hunt balls, charity discos, dogs, horses, and boarding school escapes were common. She fondly remembers Jilly Cooper giggling gleefully at these stories, perhaps making mental notes for her Rutshire chronicles





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