Sydney GP Hazem Chahoud Barred From Practice After Teen Molestation

NSW tribunal bars Sydney doctor Hazem Chahoud for at least one year after finding he made sexual advances against a 17-year-old patient and fabricated evidence.

Doctors and Medical Boards have barred Sydney GP Hazem Chahoud from practicing medicine for at least one more year following a severe disciplinary ruling.

The NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal determined that the 64-year-old doctor made physical sexual advances towards a 17-year-old patient inside his consultation room in 2018.

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Chahoud worked at a Campbelltown medical centre southwest of Sydney at the time the misconduct occurred.

Tribunal Findings On Sexual Conduct

The tribunal panel concluded that Dr. Chahoud engaged in serious misconduct after the teenage patient sought treatment for bulimia and an eating disorder.

During their final consultation in September 2018, the tribunal found the doctor kissed the patient on the face, moved his hand down her back below her bra strap, and hugged her.

The ruling noted that Chahoud moved his hand up the patient's thigh and failed to stop when she explicitly asked him to cease the physical contact.

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In June 2018, during an earlier consultation, Chahoud provided the 17-year-old with his personal contact details and home address, establishing an inappropriate channel for future communication.

False Accusations And Fabricated Evidence

Following the incident, Chahoud sent multiple text messages to the patient from his personal mobile phone, with some messages concluding with love heart emojis.

When the patient complained about the behavior, Chahoud appeared before the Medical Council of New South Wales and denied the allegations.

He claimed that a barrage of text messages was sent by his wife, a statement supported by a signed declaration from Mrs. Chahoud and later from his former solicitor.

Chahoud continued to deny culpability until the Health Care Complaints Commission provided Vodafone telephone records and location data.

The digital evidence proved the messages were sent from his practice rooms, debunking the claim that his wife had sent them.

Psychologist Concerns About Recidivism

Chahoud's previous medical registration was cancelled in 2022 after a prior tribunal found he had engaged in the most serious level of misconduct.

At that hearing, he falsely claimed the girl kissed him first, a assertion the tribunal later found to be untrue.

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The 2022 tribunal concluded that Chahoud fabricated evidence to avoid damage to his career, his income, or the consequences of his behavior upon his family.

Panelists in the recent hearing described Chahoud as an unreliable historian who demonstrated little insight into his actions.

They noted he failed to disclose his persistent lying to his psychologist and made no attempt to explore the root causes of his dishonesty.

Current Status And Future Restrictions

Despite his efforts to reinstate his medical registration, the tribunal dismissed his application less than two months ago.

The panel ordered him to pay for the Commission's costs and emphasized that without necessary insight and relevant treatment, he remains at risk of engaging in such behavior.

Chahoud admitted in his opening submission that he allowed a professional relationship to become personal and chose concealment over honesty.

He stated that good intentions were never enough and that he spent time examining how he reached this point of failure.

Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency records confirm that Dr. Hazem Chahoud's medical registration remains cancelled.

He has been barred from working as a doctor for at least another year following this final determination by the tribunal.