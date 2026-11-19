Sydney Harbour Bridge traffic comes to a halt after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. Emergency services respond to minor injuries and oil spill, causing significant delays.

A major multi-vehicle crash on the Sydney Harbour Bridge brought traffic to a complete standstill in both directions on Thursday afternoon. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene shortly after 3.10pm, responding to a significant collision that required extensive cleanup and medical attention.

Emergency Response and Medical Treatment

Multiple paramedics from Life Traffic NSW arrived at the bridge immediately following the crash. They attended to the individuals involved in the accident with urgency. A man in his 40s was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Paramedics assessed his condition before determining that no hospital transport was required for him.

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The NSW Fire and Rescue crews also played a critical role in managing the situation. They were tasked with cleaning up a minor oil spill that occurred on the road surface. Removing this hazard was essential to prevent further accidents and ensure the safety of other drivers passing through the area.

Lane Closures and Traffic Impact

The collision resulted in the closure of two northbound lanes and two southbound lanes. This massive reduction in capacity caused motorists to be backed up for several kilometres. Drivers on both sides of the bridge faced significant delays as traffic slowed to a crawl.

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Life Traffic NSW advised drivers to allow plenty of extra travel time given the disruption. Motorists were urged to prepare to merge and follow the specific directions provided at the scene. The closure affected all users of the bridge, causing widespread congestion across the network.

Safety Directives for Motorists

Authorities emphasized the importance of following crew directions during the incident. Drivers were asked to remain calm and proceed with caution. The presence of emergency vehicles and personnel required strict adherence to traffic control measures.

Life Traffic NSW continued to monitor the situation and update drivers on the status of the bridge. They encouraged the public to stay informed through official channels. The goal was to minimize risk and restore normal traffic flow as quickly as possible.

Resolution and Aftermath

Following the cleanup and medical assessment, crews worked to reopen the affected lanes. The incident highlighted the importance of road safety on high-traffic bridges. NSW Fire and Rescue and paramedics completed their duties at the scene.

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Drivers who experienced the delays were reminded to check for further updates. The event served as a stark reminder of the potential for sudden disruptions on major infrastructure. Traffic authorities remain vigilant to prevent future incidents on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.