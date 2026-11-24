Tiffany Shaw faces court for high-range drink-driving and cocaine possession after crashing a luxury SUV in Double Bay while four times over the legal limit.

Tiffany Shaw, a 29-year-old socialite from Sydney, faces serious legal charges after allegedly crashing her parents' luxury SUV while severely intoxicated and under the influence of cocaine. The incident occurred just after 11pm on Saturday night on New South Head Road in the eastern suburb of Double Bay.

Shaw Allegedly Exceeded Legal Limits By Four Times

Tiffany Shaw was stopped by police after losing control of the vehicle, striking a power pole, and colliding with another car. Initial breath testing at the scene yielded a positive result, but subsequent analysis at Paddington Police Station recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.210. This figure is more than four times the legal driving limit in New South Wales. Additionally, a roadside drug test allegedly returned a positive result for cocaine presence.

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Police removed Shaw from the mangled wreckage of the black Range Rover. Both drivers involved in the collision were treated by paramedics at the scene and escaped without sustaining serious injuries. The vehicle, identified as a Range Rover P380 Westminster edition, suffered total damage and had to be towed away from the crash site.

Crash Location Highlights Family Business Conflict

The crash location adds a layer of professional embarrassment for Shaw's family. The black SUV is understood to belong to Shaw's parents, Vaucluse residents Angela and Eugene Shaw. The couple owns CMT, a business specializing in luxury replacement vehicles located in the eastern suburbs.

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The accident took place just metres from the CMT offices on New South Head Road. The Range Rover involved is valued between $204,000 and $401,000, with reports estimating the specific model at approximately $300,000. The proximity of the crash to the family business has drawn significant local attention.

Professional Fashion Career Contrasts With Arrest

Despite the public nature of the arrest, industry insiders describe Tiffany Shaw as a dedicated professional rather than a passive socialite. She attended Moriah College, a prestigious Jewish day school, before graduating from the Whitehouse Institute of Design in 2023. Shaw subsequently joined the high-end Australian fashion label Albus Lumen.

Marina Afonina, the founder and creative director of Albus Lumen, has previously referred to Shaw as her right hand in the business. Fashion industry sources confirm that Shaw possesses a strong work ethic and genuine skill in her field. Friends note that her professional reputation stands in stark contrast to the circumstances of her recent arrest and subsequent licence suspension.

Court Appearance Scheduled for Mid-December

Tiffany Shaw was charged with high-range drink-driving offences and driving with the presence of an illicit substance. Her driving licence has been suspended pending legal proceedings. She is scheduled to face Waverley Local Court on December 15 for these charges.

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The incident has sparked commentary regarding her social circle, including associations with figures such as Double Bay eyebrow specialist Kristin Fisher. Fisher has previously faced legal issues regarding cocaine possession in July 2021, though that conviction was eventually set aside. Shaw's upcoming court date will determine the legal consequences for the crash that disabled a high-value vehicle and endangered public safety.