Sydney Swans Players Await Police Charge Decision in Assault Probe

Victoria Police is deciding whether to charge four Sydney Swans players over an alleged sexual assault at a Melbourne hotel. All the men have denied the accusations.

Victoria Police is due to decide whether to lay charges against four Sydney Swans players as part of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. The inquiry concerns allegations that women were assaulted in a room at the Pullman East Melbourne Hotel in the early hours of August 17.

The allegations were made against Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, James Jordon and former Sydney Swan Nick Blakey, who now plays for North Melbourne. All four men have denied accusations of sexual assault. The Daily Mail has reported that it does not suggest any law was broken, only that police are investigating.

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The Herald Sun reported on a Wednesday that the players could soon receive a decision from police on whether charges would be laid.

Core Details of the Victoria Police Investigation

Victoria Police is investigating allegations that women were assaulted in a room at the Pullman East Melbourne Hotel, and the four players are awaiting a decision on whether charges will be laid. Investigation and charging are separate stages, so an open inquiry does not by itself mean charges have been filed.

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At this stage, police are reviewing the information gathered so far to determine whether charges should be laid against Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, James Jordon or Nick Blakey. The source material does not describe the evidence police hold or specify when the decision will be announced.

The alleged hotel incident is separate from a club disciplinary matter. The four players, along with teammate Riley Bice, were suspended from the Sydney Swans following the alleged incident for breaking the club's behavioural standards by staying out late and bringing women to their hotel room.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views on the Allegations

Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, James Jordon and Nick Blakey have all denied accusations of sexual assault. Their denials mean the allegations remain unproven, and the police process is the mechanism for testing them.

The Sydney Swans suspended the players over breaches of the club's behavioural standards, a matter the club treats separately from the criminal investigation. The source material does not say how long the suspensions will last or whether they will be lifted.

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Nick Blakey, a former Sydney Swan, now plays for North Melbourne, so the matter touches two AFL clubs. The source material does not include a statement from North Melbourne or from the Sydney Swans about the police investigation.

Real-World Impact and What Comes Next for the Swans

The next key step is a decision from Victoria Police on whether charges will be laid against the four men. Because all of them have denied the allegations, a charging decision would not by itself establish guilt or innocence.

For the Sydney Swans, the club suspensions and the police decision run on separate tracks. The club's disciplinary action relates to staying out late and bringing women to the hotel room, while the police inquiry concerns the alleged sexual assault.

Readers should watch for Victoria Police's announcement on charges, which will determine whether the matter moves into the courts. The source material does not provide a specific date for that announcement.