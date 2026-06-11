Sydney Sweeney Addresses Alleged Feud With Zendaya and Euphoria Cast Drama

Sydney Sweeney responds to long-standing rumors of a rift with co-star Zendaya and the Euphoria cast, blaming media spin for the narratives.

Sydney Sweeney has finally broken her silence regarding the persistent and often volatile rumors of a rift between herself and the rest of the Euphoria cast, most notably her fellow lead, Zendaya .

For several years, the entertainment world has been buzzing with whispers that the two actresses share a strained relationship, with theories ranging from deep-seated political disagreements to more personal scandals. One of the most enduring rumors suggests that Sweeney had a romantic interest in Tom Holland, who is now Zendaya's fiancé, adding a layer of personal tension to their professional collaboration.

The culmination of these tensions seemed to manifest in the third and final season of the hit HBO series, where the two stars notably failed to share any direct on-screen interactions, fueling further speculation that the drama had become too intense to manage during filming. In a recent feature with Vanity Fair, the twenty-eight-year-old actress attempted to dispel these narratives by attributing the chaos to the nature of modern media and social platforms.

Sweeney expressed her disbelief at how the press and internet users can twist a professional environment into a soap opera, reminding the public that the cast essentially grew up together throughout the production of the show. A significant point of contention had been the delays in the broadcast of the final season, with some claiming that scheduling conflicts among the A-list stars were to blame. Sweeney clarified her contractual standing, explaining that she held 'first position' at HBO.

This legal designation means that her commitments to Euphoria took absolute priority over any other professional engagements. By explaining that everyone in the primary cast held a similar status, she sought to prove that the production delays were not caused by interpersonal friction or scheduling wars. Despite these attempts to smooth things over, the court of public opinion remains skeptical due to several high-profile incidents.

Recently, Sweeney shared a collection of behind-the-scenes photographs on Instagram to celebrate the show, featuring various co-stars such as Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, and the late Eric Dane. However, the glaring absence of Zendaya from this tribute sparked a new wave of controversy. Fans quickly pointed out that this omission was a deliberate signal that the two are not on friendly terms, suggesting that Zendaya has continued to distance herself from Sweeney.

This digital snub followed a pattern of behavior observed at the premiere of the third series, where the two stars arrived at separate times, with Zendaya reportedly appearing an hour after Sweeney. The tension was further amplified by observers at the premiere who claimed the two women actively avoided each other. Video clips circulating online appeared to show Zendaya chatting warmly with Hunter Schafer while completely ignoring Sweeney's presence.

Some viewers went as far as to claim that Zendaya left the event shortly after arriving to avoid doing press alongside her co-star. Beyond the personal dynamics, Sweeney's own public image has become a flashpoint for controversy. Her perceived political leanings have led some critics to label her as 'MAGA Barbie', creating a cultural divide between her and the more politically vocal Zendaya.

This polarization has only served to validate the rumors of a rift in the eyes of many followers. Adding to the mystery was Sweeney's absence from the official cast photo for the latest season. While a source later claimed she was simply filming a scene during the photo session, the timing was too convenient for those already convinced of a feud.

Between the alleged flirtations with Tom Holland, the political labels, and the cold behavior at public events, the narrative of a bitter rivalry has become almost inseparable from the legacy of Euphoria. While Sweeney maintains that these are merely fabricated stories spun by the media, the persistent lack of warmth and public unity between the two leading ladies continues to fuel the fire of celebrity gossip





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya Euphoria HBO Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sydney Sweeney Defends Euphoria OnlyFans Storyline, Says Character's Choices Don't Reflect Her OwnSydney Sweeney addresses the controversy over her Euphoria character's OnlyFans storyline, clarifying that Cassie's decisions are not her own. Creator Sam Levinson reveals Sweeney pushed for the inclusion of extensive nudity to stay true to the character.

Read more »

Sydney Sweeney makes OnlyFans confession after controversial Euphoria storylineSydney Sweeney has revealed whether she would ever join OnlyFans after receiving backlash for her character, Cassie Howard's, controversial Euphoria storyline

Read more »

Corrie's Claire Sweeney supports co-star away from cobbles as she leaves soapIt comes after she confirmed she had also finished filming on the ITV soap, where she plays Cassie Plummer

Read more »

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney nearly ran into Taylor Swift at NBA Finals Game FourScooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney were painfully close to coming face-to-face with Taylor Swift when they attended game four of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. Fans on social media spotted the couple sitting awkwardly close to Swift, who had courtside seats next to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay.

Read more »