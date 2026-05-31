Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Enjoy Date Night in New York City Ahead of Euphoria's Big Reveal

Sydney Sweeney, 28, and Scooter Braun, 44, were seen enjoying a night out in New York City on Saturday. The actress looked incredible in a plunging black dress, while her boyfriend opted for an all-black ensemble. The couple's outing came days after Scooter shared his unfiltered thoughts about Sydney's racy scenes in Euphoria during a rare podcast appearance.

The fate of her Euphoria character Cassie will be revealed shortly after fans hit out at her 'degrading' storylines. And ahead of the big reveal, Sydney Sweeney , 28, enjoyed a night out with boyfriend Scooter Braun , 44, in New York City on Saturday.

The actress looked incredible on the outing as she flaunted her hourglass curves in a plunging black dress with a fitted waistline. Sydney boosted her frame in a pair of towering Louboutin stilettos and completed her look with a small black handbag. Strolling alongside his girlfriend while holding her hand, Scooter was sartorially in sync with Sydney, opting for an all black ensemble for date night.

The couple's outing came days after Scooter shared his unfiltered thoughts about Sydney's racy scenes in Euphoria during a rare podcast appearance. Sydney Sweeney, 28, flaunted her hourglass curves in a plunging LBD as she enjoyed date night with Scooter Braun, 44, in New York on Saturday ahead of the Euphoria final. Strolling alongside his girlfriend while holding her hand, Scooter was sartorially in sync with Sydney, opting for an all black ensemble for date night.

'I'm catching it,' he said on Thursday's episode of Second Thought with Suzy Weiss and The Free Press. Without naming his girlfriend, he coyly said he's a fan of her 'incredible performance.

' 'I'm biased, I like it. I think there's been an incredible performance by a certain actress,' Scooter said as he praised her acting chops. Viewers of the Sam Levinson-created show have seen the blonde bombshell at her most provocative in season three as she depicts an adult content creator.

A recent episode showed her character almost completely nude and wrangling with a yellow python, while others have seen her dress as a baby and a dog while indulging in fetish work. A source previously told Page Six: 'Scooter has absolutely no issue with Sydney's more provocative scenes in Euphoria or any of the work she does as an actress.

'He fully understands that it's part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft. ' The insider insisted that their relationship is strong, and Braun is supportive of her nearly nude and risqué scenes. Scooter gushed about his romance with the SYRN lingerie designer on Second Thought, describing their relationship as 'one of the biggest surprises ever.

' The couple were first romantically linked in June 2025 after they were seen together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Venice wedding. Scooter said part of how he defines 'self-worth' is through his relationship. He told Weiss: 'I've met an extraordinary woman who is kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth.

' The businessman divorced Yael Cohen Braun in 2021. He and his ex-wife share Jagger, nine, Levi, seven, and Hart, five. The Euphoria season three finale airs at 9pm (ET/PT) on HBO on Sunday. In the UK, the series airs at 2am and 9pm the following day on Sky Atlantic and is available to stream on HBO Max and Sky Go/NOW





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Sydney Sweeney Scooter Braun Euphoria Date Night New York City Black Dress Louboutin Stilettos Black Handbag Sam Levinson Adult Content Creator Fetish Work Yellow Python Degrading Storylines Sam Levinson Ruined Euphoria By Linking It To Sam Levinson's 'Disturbing' And 'Misogynistic' Rotten Tomatoes Euphoria Season Three Finale Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez's Venice Wedding Yael Cohen Braun Scooter Braun's Ex-Wife Scooter Braun's Children Scooter Braun's Relationship With Sydney Sween

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