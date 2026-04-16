Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Go Instagram Official After 10 Months

Actress Sydney Sweeney and music executive Scooter Braun have publicly confirmed their relationship with a sweet Instagram post, a milestone reached after nearly a year of dating and a period of relative privacy.

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney and music executive Scooter Braun have officially confirmed their relationship status on social media, marking a significant public step after ten months of dating. Sweeney, 28, shared an intimate moment with Braun, 44, on her Instagram Story, posting a black and white photograph taken by renowned photographer Eddy Chen. In the image, Sweeney beams with happiness while Braun is pictured behind her. Braun enthusiastically reposted the story, adding a lighthearted and perhaps boastful caption: Lucky bastard.

This public declaration follows a period of keeping their romance relatively private, though their visibility has increased in recent weeks. Braun was recently seen accompanying Sweeney to the premiere of Euphoria season 3 in Los Angeles. Their connection reportedly began last June, with initial sightings at the wedding celebrations of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice.

The timing of their relationship's emergence is noteworthy, coming just months after Sweeney's engagement to Jonathan Davino concluded in March 2025. Sources close to the situation indicated to Page Six that Braun had developed a strong interest in Sweeney shortly after their initial meeting and actively pursued her following the wedding festivities. By that same month, reports surfaced that the two were casually dating, with an insider telling TMZ that Sweeney, having recently ended a long-term relationship, was simply enjoying dating as many women in their twenties do.

Sweeney herself has spoken about the challenges of navigating her personal life under the intense scrutiny of the public eye. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, she reflected on her past commitment, stating she was in a relationship for seven and a half years and maintained a high level of privacy, rarely discussing it publicly. She emphasized the importance of having personal aspects of her life that remain private, even as a public figure.

The actress acknowledged that while she understands her public persona, she is still in her twenties and exploring life. She further elaborated on the complexities of finding love when millions of people have predefined notions of what that should look like. Sweeney expressed a desire to experience life and love, but admitted the difficulty of doing so in the public eye, stating she is actively navigating these circumstances.

When discussing her ideal partner with the outlet, Sweeney described them as athletic, outgoing, and funny. She identified herself as a sporty individual, seeking someone who could share adventurous activities with her, such as mountain climbing or skydiving. A strong connection to family was also highlighted as a crucial quality she values in a partner.





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