Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Go Instagram Official with Affectionate Post

Actress Sydney Sweeney and music executive Scooter Braun have finally made their relationship Instagram official after nearly ten months of dating, with Braun sharing a playful and boastful caption about their romance.

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney , known for her roles in Euphoria and Anyone But You, has officially confirmed her relationship with music executive Scooter Braun . After nearly a year of speculation and keeping a relatively low profile, Sweeney shared a tender moment on her Instagram Story, posting a black and white photo of herself nestled closely with Braun.

The image, captured by renowned photographer Eddy Chen, showcased Sweeney with a radiant smile, while Braun stood protectively behind her. Braun, who previously managed artists like Justin Bieber, couldn't resist sharing his excitement, reposting the story with the bold and somewhat boastful caption: Lucky bastard. This public acknowledgment marks a significant step for the couple, who have been romantically linked since June of last year. Their relationship has gradually become more visible in recent weeks, with Braun accompanying Sweeney to the highly anticipated Euphoria season 3 premiere in Los Angeles. The couple's initial meeting reportedly took place over the summer at the wedding festivities of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez in Venice. This development comes in the wake of Sweeney's confirmed breakup with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, which was revealed in March 2025. Sources close to the situation indicated that Braun became captivated by Sweeney following their initial encounter and actively pursued a relationship with her. By April 2025, reports began circulating that the two were casually dating, with an insider telling TMZ that Sweeney, having recently ended a long-term engagement, was simply exploring her options in her twenties. Sweeney herself has spoken candidly about the challenges of navigating her personal life under intense public scrutiny. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, she reflected on her seven-and-a-half-year relationship with Davino, emphasizing her past commitment to privacy. She stated that she believed it was important to maintain certain aspects of her life for herself, even as a public figure. She acknowledged the difficulty of experiencing love and relationships while under the constant gaze of millions with their own opinions. Sweeney expressed a desire to fully experience life and love, finding it challenging to reconcile this with the public nature of her career. When asked about her ideal partner, Sweeney described someone athletic, outgoing, and humorous, someone who could keep up with her adventurous spirit, including activities like mountain climbing and skydiving. She also stressed the importance of a partner who cherishes their family, highlighting her own deep affection for her loved ones. The couple has been seen together on multiple occasions since their relationship became public, including in New York City in both October and November. Their growing public presence suggests a deepening of their connection and a comfort with sharing their romance with the world, even as Sweeney continues to navigate the complexities of dating in the spotlight





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