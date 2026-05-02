Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's Affectionate Stagecoach Display

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and music executive Scooter Braun shared a series of photos from their weekend at the Stagecoach Music Festival, showcasing their blossoming romance and playful interactions. The couple's public displays of affection have sparked significant attention.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun ignited a flurry of attention with their affectionate display at the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California, last weekend. The 'Euphoria' star, 28, shared a series of photos on Instagram documenting their fun-filled time together, just a day after posting images showcasing her striking corset look.

Captioned 'Cowboy kind of weekend,' the post offered fans a glimpse into the couple's lively experience at the renowned country music festival. The images depicted Sweeney playfully balancing on Braun's shoulders, clinging to him while sporting faded denim shorts and knee-high cowboy boots, and showcasing their matching country footwear. A charming black-and-white photo booth series and a clip of Braun carrying Sweeney through the festival grounds further highlighted their connection.

The couple's public displays of affection were evident throughout the weekend, with photos showing them entwined while enjoying the music. A reel featured Braun passionately singing on stage while Sweeney joined in, microphone in hand. Their romance, which began in September 2023 after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice, Italy, appears to be blossoming. Sources confirmed they were 'getting serious' just three months into their relationship, describing it as a 'committed' and 'serious' connection.

Sweeney subtly acknowledged their bond by wearing a necklace adorned with the initials 'S' and 'B,' seemingly referencing Braun's name. The festival outing followed Braun's Instagram official announcement on April 15th, where he playfully declared himself a 'Lucky bastard' alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair. Prior to her relationship with Braun, Sweeney was engaged to Jonathan Davino for seven and a half years, a relationship she kept largely private.

She previously expressed a desire to maintain a degree of privacy in her personal life, contrasting with the public nature of her current romance. Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen for seven years, and they share three children together. Beyond her romantic life, Sweeney is also focusing on her entrepreneurial ventures, having launched her SYRN clothing range in February. She is reportedly expanding into the beauty industry, filing a trademark application for skincare products, beauty preparations, and cosmetics.

Sweeney emphasizes inclusivity in her brand, ensuring her designs cater to a 'beautiful range of body types' and collaborating with a diverse team of female designers and models. This commitment to representation reflects her desire for everyone to 'feel really good' in her creations





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