Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Share Sweet Moments at Stagecoach Festival

Actress Sydney Sweeney was seen enjoying the Stagecoach Festival with boyfriend Scooter Braun, showcasing their growing relationship and Sweeney's brand involvement with Syrn.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were spotted enjoying the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California on Friday, April 24, 2026. A viral video circulating on social media platform X shows the Euphoria actress playfully perched on her boyfriend’s shoulders during Ella Langley’s performance, enthusiastically singing along to the hit song ‘Choosin’ Texas’.

Sweeney, dressed in a casual yet stylish outfit of a white short-sleeved shirt and denim overalls, radiated joy as she interacted with the crowd and Braun, who sported a black jacket and matching grin. Beyond simply attending the concert, Sweeney actively participated in events surrounding her own lingerie brand, Syrn. She co-hosted the ‘Syrn Saloon’, a special event featuring singer Bailey Zimmerman, where they posed for photos and performed Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ with attendees.

A playful moment captured during the event showed Sweeney tossing a pair of underwear into the excited crowd. This demonstrates her hands-on approach to promoting her brand and engaging with fans. The couple’s public display of affection and Sweeney’s brand involvement highlight a busy and fulfilling weekend for both of them. The couple’s appearance at Stagecoach follows their recent confirmation of their relationship on Instagram, after ten months of dating.

Sweeney shared a cozy photo, which Braun reciprocated with a playful caption. Their relationship has reportedly become serious, with sources indicating a strong commitment despite initial skepticism. Braun has been a supportive presence in Sweeney’s career, offering feedback and attending events like the Euphoria premiere. Their connection began after Sweeney ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino in March 2025, with reports suggesting Braun quickly pursued her.

Sweeney previously maintained a very private personal life, keeping her seven-and-a-half-year relationship with Davino largely out of the public eye, but seems to be embracing a more open approach with Braun





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