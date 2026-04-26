Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Share Sweet Moments at Stagecoach Festival

Actress Sydney Sweeney was seen enjoying the Stagecoach Festival with boyfriend Scooter Braun, showcasing their blossoming relationship and Sweeney's involvement with her lingerie brand, Syrn. The couple recently went Instagram official after months of dating.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were spotted enjoying the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California on Friday, April 25, 2026, solidifying their relationship which recently went Instagram official after ten months of dating.

A viral video circulating on X shows the Euphoria actress playfully perched on Braun’s shoulders during Ella Langley’s performance, enthusiastically singing along to the hit song ‘Choosin’ Texas’. Sweeney, dressed in a white shirt and denim overalls, radiated joy as she interacted with the crowd, while Braun, sporting a black jacket, beamed up at her. Beyond enjoying the music, Sweeney was also actively promoting her lingerie brand, Syrn, by hosting the ‘Syrn Saloon’ event at the festival.

She collaborated with singer Bailey Zimmerman, posing for photos and even leading a singalong of ‘Choosin’ Texas’ with attendees. A playful moment captured during the event showed Sweeney tossing a pair of underwear into the excited crowd. This event highlights Sweeney’s entrepreneurial spirit and her ability to seamlessly blend her personal and professional life. Sources close to the couple have indicated that their relationship has evolved beyond initial expectations, with both parties demonstrating a strong commitment to one another.

Sweeney reportedly values Braun’s support for her projects and appreciates his feedback. The couple’s public appearances come after Sweeney ended her seven-and-a-half-year engagement to Jonathan Davino in March 2025. Braun, known for his work with prominent music artists, reportedly began pursuing Sweeney shortly after their initial meeting in June of last year. Their recent Instagram post, where Braun playfully referred to himself as a ‘lucky b*****d’, marked a significant step in publicly acknowledging their romance.

Sweeney previously discussed her preference for privacy in relationships during an interview with Cosmopolitan, noting her desire to maintain certain aspects of her life separate from the public eye. However, her recent actions suggest a growing comfort level with sharing her happiness with Braun. The couple was also seen holding hands after the Los Angeles premiere of Euphoria, further demonstrating their growing closeness





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sydney Sweeney Scooter Braun Stagecoach Festival Relationship Syrn

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why was Sydney Sweeney cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2?Sydney Sweeney was one of many celebrity cameos in The Devil Wears Prada 2 and she filmed a complete scene with Emily Blunt. Why was she cut before the release?

Read more »

Boy, 12, survives horror scooter crash after parents told to 'expect the worst'Davide Tiblea was taken to hospital with catastrophic head injuries after a collision with a car while riding an electric scooter near his home in Newcastle – but has made a miraculous recovery just five weeks on

Read more »

Sydney Sweeney's Success Soars Despite 'Euphoria' ControversyDespite facing backlash for explicit scenes in 'Euphoria', Sydney Sweeney is experiencing a surge in popularity, with the show dominating ratings and her films topping streaming charts on HBO Max and Amazon.

Read more »

Sydney Sweeney's Success Soars Despite 'Euphoria' ControversyDespite facing criticism for explicit scenes in 'Euphoria', Sydney Sweeney is experiencing a surge in popularity, with the show dominating ratings and her films topping streaming charts.

Read more »

Is Sydney Sweeney Risking Hollywood Blacklisting with Explicit Scenes?Sydney Sweeney's provocative scenes in *Euphoria* are sparking debate about whether her bold choices could lead to a backlash and damage her career in Hollywood. The article examines the potential consequences of her increasingly explicit roles, drawing parallels to the experiences of other actresses who have faced similar scrutiny.

Read more »

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Share Sweet Moments at Stagecoach FestivalActress Sydney Sweeney was seen enjoying the Stagecoach Festival with boyfriend Scooter Braun, showcasing their growing relationship and Sweeney's brand involvement with Syrn.

Read more »