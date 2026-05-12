Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Showcase Romance During Netflix Filming in Australia

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney and partner Scooter Braun have been spotted enjoying a low-key getaway in Australia while the actress films her latest Netflix project.

The glamorous world of Hollywood has converged with the scenic vistas of Australia as actress Sydney Sweeney and her partner, millionaire businessman Scooter Braun , were recently spotted arriving at the Gold Coast Airport.

The couple, who have become a focal point of celebrity gossip, maintained a relaxed demeanor as they navigated the terminal on Monday. Sydney, known for her standout roles in projects like The White Lotus, opted for a comfortable and understated ensemble, pairing a cozy sweatshirt with matching blue denim jeans.

To avoid excessive attention from the paparazzi and fans, she utilized a pair of dark designer sunglasses and a baseball cap, effectively shielding her face while maintaining a chic, off-duty vibe. Her makeup-free look was completed with a pair of crisp white sneakers, reflecting a preference for practicality during her travels. Beside her, Scooter Braun mirrored this casual approach to fashion.

The former talent manager was seen wearing a simple cotton crew neck T-shirt paired with khaki drawstring shorts, a combination perfectly suited for the warm Australian climate. He also donned a baseball cap and designer sunglasses, carrying a sophisticated suede bag and wearing white Nike running shoes. This sighting is part of a broader series of appearances as Sydney remains in the country to film the upcoming Netflix thriller titled Gandum.

The couple's romantic chemistry has been evident to onlookers, with reports from Instagram account Deuxmoi suggesting that their bond is intensifying and that they may already be sharing a living space. Prior to their arrival at the Gold Coast, the pair spent a luxurious weekend on Hamilton Island, further cementing their status as a devoted couple. Their journey through regional Queensland also included a trip to Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport, where Sydney was filming critical scenes for her latest project.

After completing her work there, the duo departed via a private jet on Friday, leaving little doubt about their affection for one another. Witness accounts describe the pair holding hands lovingly as they walked across the tarmac from a black Mercedes SUV, chatting happily and appearing genuinely thrilled to be in each other's company. This public display of affection marks a significant shift for Sydney, who has historically been very guarded about her private life.

The origin of their romance dates back to September 2025, when they first crossed paths at the opulent wedding celebration of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy. What began as an initial meeting quickly evolved into a serious commitment. By December, sources close to the couple revealed to People magazine that the relationship was going strong and that both parties were fully committed to one another.

This romance was officially confirmed to the public on April 15, when Scooter shared a black-and-white photograph of Sydney on Instagram with the candid caption 'Lucky bastard'. Fans further speculated on the depth of their connection during the Stagecoach Music Festival, noting that Sydney wore a delicate necklace featuring the initials 'S' and 'B'. This new chapter in Sydney's life comes after a long-term relationship with businessman Jonathan Davino, to whom she was previously engaged.

The two parted ways in March 2025 after a relationship that spanned seven and a half years. In a candid interview with Cosmopolitan, Sydney reflected on her previous tendency to keep her romantic life secret, stating that she believed it was important to maintain certain aspects of her life for herself.

Meanwhile, Scooter Braun, who has three children with his ex-wife Yael Cohen, appears to have fully embraced this new beginning. As the pair continues to navigate their high-profile relationship under the gaze of the global media, their shared travels and public affection suggest a partnership built on mutual support and genuine attraction





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